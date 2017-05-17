News By Tag
SmartBones® Launches Holistic Grain Free Dog Chews!
Earlier this year, SmartBones®, best known for their no rawhide dog chews, launched a new product to their line: SmartBones® Holistic Grain Free Chews.
Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. Pet parents should ensure that they satisfy their dog's natural chewing instinct in a healthy and satisfying way.
Despite the popularity of rawhide dog chews, many veterinarians are concerned with the potential health risks associated with dogs consuming rawhide. These health risks include stomach & intestinal blockage and potential ingestion of toxic chemicals used to process rawhide chews. In addition, there are serious negative environmental issues generated by the use of chemicals in processing rawhide products.
The SmartBones® Holistic Chews are offered in both bone and stick shape. The bones are available in four sizes: Mini 2.5" (5-10 lbs = 50 calories), Small 5" (11-25 lbs = 161 calories), Medium 5.5" (26-50 lbs = 243 calories), and Large 7" (over 50 lbs = 337 calories). The sticks measure 5" long.
In addition to being rawhide and grain free, SmartBones® Holistic Chews are gluten-free, wheat-free, soy-free, contain no chicken-by-products and are low fat. In addition, just like all SmartBones® chews, they are highly digestible. SmartBones®
About SmartBones: NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones® chews are The Healthy Alternative to Rawhide! They are 100% rawhide free, making them highly digestible, are made with REAL chicken and wholesome vegetables, including sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a taste dogs can't resist! SmartBones are vitamin and mineral enriched and are so unique, they are patented! Learn more at:http://smartbones.com/
