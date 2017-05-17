News By Tag
Tennessee Kidney Foundation And REACH Kidney Care "reach for kidney donors"
Reach for Kidney Donors provides an opportunity for both organizations to reach an audience that may be unaware of the risk of kidney disease and the opportunity to become an organ donor to give someone the gift of life. In addition to information provided to the crowd, TKF and REACH will provide giveaways and prizes for those who come by the information table during the game.
All proceeds of the tickets sold by TKF for the game will help provide prevention and education programs about kidney disease and kidney donation as well as direct support for those already affected by kidney disease.
More than 10,000 people in Tennessee have end stage renal disease and the number affected grows by 10% annually. The only treatment options for end stage renal disease are dialysis or transplant. Nearly 90% of people waiting for an organ donation in Tennessee - more than 2,600 – are waiting for a kidney. Educating the public about living kidney donation is an important facet of TKF and REACH programs.
"Partnering with an organization like REACH Kidney Care allows us to shed light on the importance of organ donation, especially living kidney donation," said Heather Powell, TKF's chief executive officer. "People are often shocked to learn how great the need for kidney donors is in our community, and we hope providing education about the possibility of living kidney donation will inspire more people to consider becoming donors."
For more information about Tennessee Kidney Foundation, call (615) 383-3887 or visit www.tennesseekidneyfoundation.org. For more information about Reach Kidney Care, call (615) 327-3061 or visit www.reachkidneycare.org.
