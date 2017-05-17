News By Tag
Beat Author Releases "Breathe" Featuring Melanie Munoz
The Beat Author recording group have announced the release of their single titled "Breathe", featuring singer Melanie Munoz. An official release party will take place on June 28th at Chris Michael's (40 Oakwood Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095).
Past work from this dynamic duo of producers includes "Trust", the recently released hip-hop hit that featured the legendary rapper Drag-On. Hailed as one of the original members of Ruff Ryder entertainment, Drag-On shared MC duties as well as fire on microphone with New Mexico artist Jay Major on the aforementioned earlier record. It was a collaboration that inspired many nasty mean mugs on the faces of the bopping heads who heard the beats dropped from the Beat Author team.
A North American radio and press campaign has been launched to promote "Breathe". This latest offering from Beat Author is anticipated to not only hit regional radio charts throughout the USA and Canada but to also appear as well on national radio airplay Adult Contemporary/
Beat Author is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. Their press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media. News, updates and additional information may also be found at: http://www.beatauthor.com. An official record release party will take place on June 28th at Chris Michael's (40 Oakwood Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095) and WKTU's DJ Lil Cee will be in the house spinning for the event. All members of the media are invited to this event so please notify us in advance to be included on our industry guest list (use the media contact information provided below). Now, put one foot after the other, then take one breath after another, and "Breathe"!
Mia Mind Music -Steve B
8008438575
press@miamindmusic.com
