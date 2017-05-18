Country(s)
Industry News
Father's Day Event Offers Opportunity for Family Friendly Adventure
The Kingman Ramada Hotel has partnered with local Car Club and Grand Canyon Caverns to host this special family event.
The evolution of Grand Canyon Caverns, located about an hours drive from the Ramada Kingman Hotel, mirrored that of Route 66. In the era of renaissance on Route 66, the Caverns are a destination for legions of International travelers. An award-winning campground, and caverns tours that range from wheel chair accessible to spelunking, miniature golf, and trail rides are all part of the attraction.
The cruise will round out a full weekend of activities. On the evening of Friday, June 16, Promote Kingman and LA Sounds Entertainment is sponsoring a comedy and dinner event at the Grand Event Center on Beale Street in the city's historic business district. The host hotel, Ramada Kingman, will offer shuttle service to the event. Featured comedians include Josh Graves, Jas Clay, Derek McFarland, and Kristofer Royer.
On Saturday evening Beale Street is the site for Chillin' on Beale, a free event that centers on cruising, cars, and music. In conjunction, Promote Kingman will host a free movie night. The feature film at this monthly event was filmed on Route 66 or is a classic movie about road trips such as Easy Rider or Ace in The Hole.
For more information about special host hotel rates for the weekend event, or other services, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 715-2463. For information about the cruise to Grand Canyon Caverns contact Pauline Rowe with the Route 66 Cruizers at 928-530-3528.
About Ramada Kingman
The Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak on the line connecting Los Angeles with Chicago, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk, thirty-miles from Laughlin, Nevada, and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel please visit: RamadaKingman.com
Contact
Robert Walton
(928) 715-2463
(928) 715-2463
***@ramadakingman.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse