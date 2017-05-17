 
A Night at Roy's Raises $55,000 for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children

 
 
UNF Kappa Delta members present a ceremonial check to MBF Founder Ed Burr
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Monique Burr foundation for Children, Inc.'s  (MBF) annual signature fundraising event. "A Night at Roy's, raised $55,000 for the Foundation.

More than 400 guests recently attended the event at Roy's Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, where they celebrated the Foundation's 20th anniversary while enjoying contemporary, Hawaiian-influenced gourmet cuisine by James Beard Award Winner and world-renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi, tropical refreshments and entertainment by rising country artist Kurt Stevens and songstress Colleen Orender.

The program included a presentation by nationally acclaimed speaker and author Richard Guerry, founder of the Institute for Responsible Online and Cell-Phone Communication (IROC2), a non-profit dedicated to teaching digital safety, responsibility and awareness.

"We are sincerely grateful to everyone who attended and supported 'A Night at Roy's,' raising vital funds that are essential for continuing our programs and initiatives," said MBF Executive Director Lynn Layton. "In 20 years, the Foundation has experienced exponential growth while directly impacting the safety of Florida's children. We are so thankful to all of our supporters for championing MBF's mission to make a difference and improve the lives of children and families."

For more information, visit www.mbfchildsafetymatters.org or call (904) 642-0210.
