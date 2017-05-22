 
America Green Solar is Starting its Summer 2017 College Initiative Program

 
 
Screen Shot 2017-05-22 at 1.55.49 PM
NEW YORK - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar-AGS the company that has served as a career development agent for hundreds of new professionals, is starting its summer college initiative program for 2017.

AGS is deeply committed to the development of students and recent graduates, and places strong focus in their development - offering a unique coaching program and career path. Today, AGS is the only company in the industry that offers such a program that incorporates all the tools and training needed for starting a successful career.

In this occasion, students and recent graduates from NYU and Pace University have been chosen to join the team. The new trainees are coming from business school programs and are from different parts of the world.

Even when AGS has an important number of professionals in its team, the greatest thing about the program is that EVRYONE can succeed. For AGS, the most important thing for being part of the program is to have a positive and inspiring attitude.

AGS truly believes that the success of its employees contributes to the overall mission of the company, and places the strongest efforts in their training and guidance.

The company is actively looking for new applicants that offer the BEST OF THE BEST to the team, and can rapidly be successful within the business. Applicants that have a passion for environmental sustainability and America's Clean Energy Movement are encouraged to apply - please send all resumes to savetheplanet@americagreensolar.com

