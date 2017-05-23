Canoe Paddle Company Announces Grand Opening

Up A Creek Paddle Company is now open for business, featuring handmade beavertail cherry wood paddles that are painstakingly selected, cut out, hand-planed, sanded, and painted.

Canoe 3 paddles2

Media Contact

Up A Creek

315-380-1142

***@gmail.com Up A Creek315-380-1142

End

-- Camillus, NY: Up A Creek Paddle Company is now open for business, featuring handmade beavertail cherry wood paddles that are painstakingly selected, cut out, hand-planed, and sanded. We hand-paint designs on the blades and then cover them with a UV-protected varnish. The grip is oiled for a softer feel and less chance of blisters on a long trip. "I personally love the look and feel of cherry wood. It's incredibly beautiful," says Mike McGrath, founder and proprietor of Up A Creek.These paddles serve a variety of purposes. They are for light use, but are sturdy enough to take down a river. With their eye-catching, customized designs, Up A Creek paddles can be proudly displayed as home décor on a wall or above a fireplace in your camp, cabin, or home. They are sure to get the attention of those who appreciate quality craftsmanship without sacrificing function on the water.Up A Creek paddles make a great gift for any outdoor enthusiast and are 100% made in the USA.CONTACT:Mike McGrathUp A Creek Paddle CompanyCamillus, New York 13031315-380-1142upacreekpaddles@gmail.comhttp://www.facebook.com/upacreekpaddles