Canoe Paddle Company Announces Grand Opening
Up A Creek Paddle Company is now open for business, featuring handmade beavertail cherry wood paddles that are painstakingly selected, cut out, hand-planed, sanded, and painted.
These paddles serve a variety of purposes. They are for light use, but are sturdy enough to take down a river. With their eye-catching, customized designs, Up A Creek paddles can be proudly displayed as home décor on a wall or above a fireplace in your camp, cabin, or home. They are sure to get the attention of those who appreciate quality craftsmanship without sacrificing function on the water.
Up A Creek paddles make a great gift for any outdoor enthusiast and are 100% made in the USA.
CONTACT:
Mike McGrath
Up A Creek Paddle Company
Camillus, New York 13031
315-380-1142
upacreekpaddles@
http://www.upacreek.us
http://www.facebook.com/
