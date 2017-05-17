News By Tag
Theta Holding Completes Renovation of Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls, N.J
Exclusive Leasing Agent Colliers International's Leasing Team says Demand Remains Strong for Class A Office Property
The Colliers team of Richard Mirliss and Richard J. Madison, executive managing directors, and associates Alex Vitro and Jack Callahan represents the building's ownership, which is based in Little Falls.
"Theta Holding has long been committed to repositioning this valuable asset, and the sustained momentum we've seen in terms of leasing activity is proof that their investment is paying off," said Mirliss. "The capital improvement initiative focused not only on upgrading the property's aesthetics, but on delivering the amenity-rich environment that today's office tenants demand," said Madison.
Additional building-wide improvements included the renovation of the property's three-story atrium lobby and common areas and the replacement outdated green marble and brass railings. The cafeteria was also remodeled and a new grab-n-go coffee and juice bar installed.
Conveniently situated at the juncture of Routes 46 and 3, Overlook Corporate Center is minutes from major road networks including the Garden State Parkway and I-80. The property is also adjacent to New Jersey Transit's Montclair State University train station, which provides direct access for employees who commute between New Jersey and New York City.
The building's diverse tenant mix includes Morgan Stanley, Milliman Inc., American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Roche/Genentech, Cantel Medical, The Marcus Group and Montclair State University's administration offices. Transactions completed during the fourth quarter of 2016 included marketing and printing solutions company Federal Direct and accounting firm Buchbinder Tunick & Co, each of whom inked leases for 10,000 square feet.
The Colliers team has secured 200,000 square feet in lease commitments to date and is currently marketing the remaining 100,000 square feet of available space at the property. This includes 3,000 to 50,000 contiguous square feet as well as the 20,000-square-
"We are seeing a robust level of interest and expect leasing to continue at a brisk pace," noted Mirliss.
