Medic-CE to Sponsor Live Clinical Webinar on Pediatric Septic Shock
Medic-CE, a Career Step company, is sponsoring a free, live webinar on pediatric sepsis to help EMS providers quickly identify, assess and begin treatment.
"Medic-CE is committed to providing they very best education to the EMS community—and that includes our series of free clinical continuing education webinars," said Judson Smith, Medic-CE Vice President of Continuing Education. "We understand the need for continual learning and want to make it easy for providers to get the hours and education they need. This is our second clinical webinar of 2017, and we are excited to be featuring Captain Duckworth. We look forward to educating others on critical topics in the future."
By the end of the presentation, participants will be able to recognize and assess pediatric victims of sepsis by identifying infection-related triggers for sepsis and septic shock as well as the key physiological indicators of pediatric sepsis. Attendees will also learn how to provide appropriate pre-hospital treatment and coordination with in-hospital staff as they are treating these patients.
"We are excited to have Medic-CE sponsor this webinar that will benefit the EMS community," said AJ Heightman, JEMS Editor in Chief. "Fifty percent of pediatric patients who have sepsis will have it again within a year. Because of this, identifying it the first time could be lifesaving, but missing it the second time could be life ending."
The webinar presentation will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. It is free to attend and open to EMS providers. As part of Medic-CE's ongoing continuing education webinar series, this webcast has been approved for one continuing education unit provided by Medic-CE. Registration is required at https://url.serverdata.net/?
About Medic-CE
Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 124,000 learners and 250 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 250 hours of continuing education are available through the company's powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at Medic-CE.com (https://www.medic-
