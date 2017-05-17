Country(s)
GrooveCar Promotes New Online Features at NYCUA
The tradition of excellence continues June 1-4 on Lake George, New York
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- GrooveCar, the nation's leading auto resource for credit unions, will be attending the New York Credit Union Foundation's Annual Meeting & Convention, in Lake George, New York, beginning June 1st. GrooveCar will showcase its auto resource for credit union members at booth #42; with a spotlight on new online engagement features and strategies to grow auto loan portfolios. "This is a wonderful opportunity to catch up with our partners in the region and meet new credit unions looking to embark on a growth journey with us," states Robert O'Hara, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, GrooveCar.
The auto buying platform is unveiling new features and looks forward to showcasing them at the NYCUA. "This is a great venue to spend time with credit unions over several days to really discuss needs and how the program can be a benefit," explains O'Hara. Lead generation is an important topic for credit unions with the GrooveCar program. The site boasts automated leads generated through features such as free Carfax reports, payment calculators, pre-owned vehicle values and saved search features. The newest features help the credit union educate and deliver information to their members while helping them throughout the process. "The program helps the credit union remain relevant throughout the car purchase cycle," adds O'Hara.
GrooveCar's online auto shopping resource generates engagement at every level during the buying process. The mobile responsive platform provides options for members to shop and research vehicles linked directly to the credit union's website, a powerful tool in solidifying member relations. Credit union members can explore all the features and secure great rates from one location. They also have an extensive network of dealers to choose from, along with a robust platform to shop on. Now, more than ever, providing members with an auto buying experience will benefit the credit union's overall growth strategy.
The GrooveCar direct program works with credit unions of all sizes, regardless of location, throughout the U.S. The resource delivers all the tools needed to engage with members throughout the research and purchase cycle of car buying. Members are served an online experience that includes: Building out a vehicle, saving searches that doubles as a lead generation tool for the credit union, coupon incentive feature, loan payment calculator, free CarFax reports, trade-in values, inventory derived from the member's geographic area and more. GrooveCar delivers a seamless program to its credit union partners that can be running within a week. All the details are taken care of by GrooveCar, it's a matter of a few clicks and the platform is live and serving members.
About GrooveCar:
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
About CU Xpress Lease:
A lease product specifically designed for the credit union to reap the benefits of leasing while maintaining control of the credit process. CU Xpress Lease and its affiliated companies bring decades of experience in auto remarketing and lease servicing to meet the needs of credit unions and their members. With offices in Bedford, Texas; Lebanon, NJ and Hauppauge, New York, an experienced infrastructure is ready to provide credit unions with an innovative product without the risk.
