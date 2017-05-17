News By Tag
Atlantic Marine to Showcase New Dealership at Grand Opening Celebration
The event will take place June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its new 16,939-sq. ft. boat dealership, located at 520 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange.
Plans for the event include raffles, giveaways, food trucks, tours of the facility, as well as opportunities to meet the staff and see new the dealership's inventory.
"We are excited to showcase the new 17,000 sq. ft. location to our customers and the community," said Wiles. "Having experienced steady growth in the boating industry for the past 10 years, we are thrilled to be able to better serve our customers with the new and expanded location."
The interior of the dealership includes office space, a showroom and an extensive parts department. The service area consists of 8 efficient service bays and multiple display areas.
Atlantic Marine inventory includes new and used boats, with brands such as Tidewater, Edgewater, Jupiter, Sailfish and Southwind Deck Boats and are also the area's leading Yamaha and Mercury motor dealer.
The contractor for the facility was Ormond Beach's BETNR Construction with financing by Intracoastal Bank.
Owned and operated by Brad Wiles, Atlantic Marine has been in business for more than 25 years. From new or seasoned fishermen, to the weekend pleasure seeker, the Atlantic Marine team has been helping its customers realize their dreams of boat ownership. The company owns two dealerships located at 520 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange, Fla. They can be reached at 386-788-1644 and info@atlanticmarinefl.com or visit them online at http://www.atlanticmarinefl.com and https://www.facebook.com/
Brad Wiles
***@atlanticmarinefl.com
