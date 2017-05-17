 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Active Ventilation Products, Inc. Receives Certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Roof ventilation designer and manufacturer receives UL Certification for their Keepa Vent, Round Back Vent, and Universal Vent product lines
 
 
NEWBURGH, N.Y. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Active Ventilation Products Inc. (AVP), designer and manufacturer of roof exhaust and intake vents for over 20 years, announces UL certification for several of their key product lines; the Keepa Vent, Round Back Vent, and Universal Vent. UL (Underwriters Laboratories), a leading testing and certification institute in the US, is recognized worldwide and helps to set international standards for quality, compliance, and user safety for consumer products. Obtaining UL certification demonstrates AVP's ongoing commitment to meet international standards in both mechanical strength and operational performance for their products.

To earn a UL certification, the entire manufacturing process, from material selection to product design, has to meet strict guidelines and pass rigorous tests. All testing for AVP's Keepa Vent, Round Back Vent, and Universal Vent were conducted by UL at their testing facilities in Northbrook, IL. The testing protocol was to pass the requirements for the Florida Building Code and the Texas Department of Insurance. The test conducted was the E330 pressure test. This test reconstructs simulated high wind environments to examine the performance of the roof vents under extreme conditions up to 230 MPH. "Over the past year, we have worked with UL's team to get us to this point of certification. UL certification is highly credible and sought after accreditation. It is a major achievement to reach this milestone within our company," states Martin Kolt, owner, and President of AVP.

The company is led by the original founders, brothers Martin and Ethan Kolt, and has maintained its privately-held ownership throughout its history. This has allowed the company to control many key strategic decisions. AVP has invested in their research and development initiatives in order to achieve UL certification. "We have added a dedicated department of designers and technicians to focus solely on UL compliance," states Martin. "We also have over 200 metal working machines, a full spinning department, a tool and die department, as well as our own powder coating system, housed in a 63,000 sq. foot factory based in Newburgh, New York. Being able to manage the entire process in-house from product design to production will help us maintain UL standards," continues Martin.

AVP provides architects, contractors, distributors and homeowners with economical ways to properly ventilate both commercial buildings and residential homes. For more information, please visit Active Ventilation's website at http://www.roofvents.com or call 800-roofvents (800-766-3836).

ABOUT: Active Ventilation Products, Inc. (AVP), originally founded in 1997, is a designer and manufacturer of roof exhaust and intake vents, solar attic fans, roof exhaust fans, vent pipe rain caps, pvc vent caps, roof curbs and curb mount accessories. Based in Newburgh, New York, AVP manufactures and assembles all products in their 63,000 sq. ft. factory. The company sells domestically as well as internationally to architects, contractors, distributors, homeowners and online suppliers (homedepot.com, walmart.com, ebay.com, amazon.com). For more information, please visit http://www.roofvents.com or call 800-roofvents (800-766-3836).

