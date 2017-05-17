News By Tag
Branham Electric Completes All Electrical Work for Townscape at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville
Branham provided electrical for two buildings containing 88 one, two and three bedroom units and much more
Branham, working with contractor Double Diamond Construction, provided electrical for two buildings containing 88 one, two and three bedroom units. Work included all electrical for underground garages in each building, a complete lighting control system in each building, a complete firm alarm system, a complete phone/cable system and the clubhouse.
Harmony Ridge provides a unique mix of urban and traditional in spacious apartment residences. Six layouts offer something for every lifestyle. Each luxury space has many desirable features that include 9 foot ceilings, designer custom-glazed cabinets, granite countertops, energy efficient appliances, walk-in closets, spacious outdoor spaces and a washer & dryer. The property setting overlooks the campus of St. Charles Community College, and parks and lakes, offering beautiful green space vistas.
"The Townscape at Harmony Ridge is a highly desirable apartment community in St. Charles County and Branham Electric is pleased to have been selected by Double Diamond Construction for all of the project's electrical contracting,"
ABOUT BRANHAM ELECTRIC
Branham Electric puts customers first. The firm has been serving the electrical contracting needs for commercial, industrial and residential facilities for nearly a quarter of a century. Known for its 24/7/365 service, Branham can have a team on-site anywhere, anytime in the St. Louis area within two hours. All technicians are trained professionals who are background checked and drug tested. The company is licensed, bonded and insured for your protection.Dedicated to work of the highest quality, Branham has received two IEC Excellence in Electrical Construction awards for energy efficient lighting retrofit projects, numerous safety awards, several honors from St. Louis Small Business Monthly for outstanding customer service, and is a recipient of the 2016 Torch Award from the Better Business Bureau of St. Louis for exceptional ethical business practices. Providing service for new construction, remodeling, design/build, voice/data/video cabling, Electrical Systems (Fire Alarm, Access Control, Closed Circuit TV, Security and Data Centers) and Security & Fire Alarm Monitoring, learn how Branham puts customers first for all their electrical contracting needs. For more information visit Branham Electric (http://branhamelectric.com/
