Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Djinn" Written By Authors Bobby Collins And Jimmy Star
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Djinn: Be Careful What You Wish For" written by authors Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Terence West in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
An antique book dealer is unhappy with his marriage at home when one day a book arrives in the mail for him to appraise. The book is a relic and full of ancient spells that opens a gateway to summon evil entities from the darkest realms of the universe. After summoning the Djinn, the book dealer soon realizes how important it is to be careful what you wish for.
Download your copy of "The Djinn: Be Careful What You Wish For" " written by Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Terence West on Audible today!
