Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Djinn" Written By Authors Bobby Collins And Jimmy Star

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Djinn: Be Careful What You Wish For" written by authors Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Terence West in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"The Djinn" By Bobby Collins and Jimmy Star
NEW YORK - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Djinn: Be Careful What You Wish For" written by authors Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star and narrated by Terence West in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

An antique book dealer is unhappy with his marriage at home when one day a book arrives in the mail for him to appraise. The book is a relic and full of ancient spells that opens a gateway to summon evil entities from the darkest realms of the universe. After summoning the Djinn, the book dealer soon realizes how important it is to be careful what you wish for.

Download your copy of "The Djinn: Be Careful What You Wish For" " written by Bobby Collins/Jimmy Star  and narrated by Terence West on Audible today!

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/The-Djinn-Audiobook/B072PKPBPL?ref=a_fb_metrics#_=_

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:The Djinn, Beacon Publishing Group, BobbyCollins/JimmyStar
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
