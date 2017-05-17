Digisonics Customers Enhance OB Ultrasound Reporting Systems for Streamlined Productivity

Mercy Health Partners and Advocate Health Care update their Digisonics OB ultrasound reporting system with new licenses and interface for streamlined workflow efficiency.

-- Mercy Health Partners in Muskegon, Mich., and Advocate Health Care in Oak Lawn, Ill. updated their Digisonics OB ultrasound reporting systems to maximize workflow efficiency.Mercy Health Partners expanded their Digisonics system with additional user licenses for access to comprehensive fetal growth analysis and OB ultrasound structured reporting. The update will also see users enjoy the latest Digisonics software release OB 4.8, which introduces significant new enhancements for a streamlined workflow including a fetal evaluation form, user-configurable report layouts, significantly expanded "out of the box" content for OB and GYN following AIUM reporting guidelines, 15 new default custom fetal measurements and updated fetal anatomy tables.Advocate Health Care added a new interface with their GE ultrasound machine, which will autopopulate patient demographics and measurements directly into the OB ultrasound report. The interface will eliminate manual data entry, saving time and preventing entry errors that can compromise the quality of patient care.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.