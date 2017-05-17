

Cannabis Art Relief: Peeling through the Layers of Controversy Serpentini's Collection Captures Comfort & Ornate Texture of Cannabis 1 2 Sculptural Wall Art Sculptural Wall Art BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Alyssa Serpentini is setting out to share the beauty and benefits of Cannabis through her Cannabis Art Relief collection, which celebrates the plant and its ability to help the lives of so many people. With 20 years of creating faux finishing and upholstered wall artistry for private and commercial spaces, Serpentini has scaled down her Bas-Relief (3-D) work to create smaller pieces and demystify the complexities surrounding Cannabis.



Serpentini began painting Cannabis upon a mere suggestion from a friend who invited her to paint the plant for his retail store in Denver, The Secret Stashh. It wasn't until she began receiving "thank you" letters from patients and family members of patients that Cannabis artwork for a cause became her mission. "This is why I keep doing it," Alyssa said. "When I look at flowering cannabis, I am always struck by its many textures and colors. Perhaps, someone who has never seen a Cannabis plant will come to a softer perception of Cannabis — an understanding that this is a beautiful flower that helps many people, not a harmful drug that needs to be feared and controlled."



With this message in mind, she began showcasing her work and premiered her Cannabis creations at Lux Leaf, a dispensary in Colorado Springs, CO. Today, Serpentini's distinguished Cannabis Art Relief pieces are embraced by art collectors, growers of the Cannabis plant, patients and dispensaries, as well as non-commercial individuals who showcase these pieces throughout their homes. Serpentini brings her lifelong passion of nature and earth tones and texture into her Cannabis pieces depicting the plant's layers as tiers of usefulness. She offers a range of solutions from large-scale textured murals to small, medium and large custom-painted pieces. "I have created the three dimensional layers by building up compound and layering paints and glazes," she explains. "It is my belief that this is a plant to be revered and taken seriously."



Her Cannabis paintings, upholstered architecture, faux finishes, and large-scale murals have been featured in The Summit Daily, The Parade of Homes, Luxe magazine, Summit magazine and more. Serpentini's "Cannabis Art Relief" collection is all about recognizing the many strains of Cannabis, as well as focusing on changing hearts and opening minds. "The word 'relief' has a double meaning for me," Alyssa said. "First and foremost, it's for the relief Cannabis brings to people. The second is from the term Bas-Relief, an art technique that basically means raised from the surface. My paintings look 3-D because they are. First I sculpt, then I paint."



Involved in neighborhood beautification efforts, Serpentini sponsored a clean-up community event this past April 20th. She is also interested in working with organizations that support Cannabis inspired

artists, such as Art420, a Florida-based organization that offers cannabis inspired artwork and hosts events where proceeds go to patients, to discuss an alliance. "Since its legalization, I have watched and heard stories from patients of all ages adding Cannabis to their medicinal regiment with every last one having some kind of positive result," she said.



Serpentini's desire is to have viewers appreciate the elegant design of the Cannabis plant and understand its fundamental connection to nature and the world around it. "I want to create a common space where Cannabis is non-threatening," she said. "It's so nice when people come up to me and say they love my pieces and say they didn't know that's what Cannabis looked like."



