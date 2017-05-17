 
News By Tag
* Safe Room
* Panic Room
* Security Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Privatimus enters into a collaboration with Turtle Saferooms

Both companies will add value to their core competencies and service portfolio in the HNWI/UHNWI markets.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Safe Room
Panic Room
Security Consulting

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Privatimus, a provider of security consultation, risk mitigation and protection for family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNWI/UHNW) and corporate clients has entered into a collaboration with Turtle Saferooms, a German company that designs and constructs self-contained safety retreats for homes and public facilities. The joint collaboration adds value to the core competencies and service portfolio of both companies that serve the high-net-worth individual (HNWI) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) markets.

Turtle Saferooms provides immediate shelter from high-risk intrusions in a home or work environment. With a modular construction and a material mix of wood, safety steel and glass fiber composites, the protective enclosure can be included in an original architectural plan or retrofitted into existing frameworks, with a transparent aesthetic design such as a wardrobe. Built with a manually or electronically operated sliding door for ease of access, the safe room is sound-proof, fire-resistant and bullet-proof, and is equipped with a first-aid kit and built-in emergency alarm system to reach police or a security service.

By collaborating, Privatimus can provide its exclusive clientele cost-effective safe room solutions built with advanced composites and emergency response technology. Turtle Saferooms can offer added-value of expert professional security and risk mitigation services to its customers and prospective buyers.

As a graduate mechanical engineer, Jörg Allstädt, Managing Director and Owner of Turtle Saferooms brings 20 years' experience in the field of engineering. Allstädt said: "In response to highly sensitive interests such as protection and safety, especially in circumstances where an individual's initial response is elevated with anxiety, providing a solution that offers assurance and a safe retreat in a high-risk situation is at the forefront of what we do. The high level of expertise in security strategies provided by Privatimus and their confidentiality, professionalism and integrity will highly benefit our mutual HNWI/UHNWI clientele."

"Family security in the home in addition to protection while in work environments is of primary concern to our clients," commented Sven Leidel, Partner of Privatimus. "The advanced solutions offered by Turtle Saferooms that can be designed and manufactured to suit individual needs will be advantageous in risk mitigation planning and protection. This collaboration with Turtle Saferooms complements our bespoke services and portfolio in safety, security and response in crisis situations."

Turtle Saferooms' solutions have drawn tremendous interest from Europe and abroad including Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, France, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Privatimus GmbH

We are a company of high integrity, scale and reach. Since 1993, our experts have provided security advice, risk mitigation and protection to family offices, wealth management firms, exposed persons, high-net-worth individuals (HNWI/UHNW), groups, and corporate clients around the world. Everything we do in identifying risks, protection strategies, operational security or background checks must be executed with pinpoint precision.

Privatimus focuses on an exclusive group of high-profile clientele exposed in public due to their professional activities, family history and wealth, or because of general public interest. We have a worldwide network of experts who can work across cultures and time zones to help ensure our client's personal interests are protected.

Life Demands Perfection.

Visit us at: https://www.privatimus.com/en/

About Turtle Saferooms GmbH

Turtle Saferooms designs and constructs self-contained safety retreats for critical situations. A safe room (or panic room) provides immediate shelter from high-risk intrusions in a home or work environment. Turtle Saferooms offer a modular protective enclosure that can be included in an original architectural plan or retrofitted into existing frameworks, with a transparent aesthetic design that is fire-resistant and bullet-proof.

Areas of application for Turtle Saferooms are: homes, offices, petrol stations, banks, retail, embassies, government, and hotels.

Visit Turtle Saferooms at:

http://www.turtle-saferooms.de/gb/

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Leidel, Partner
Privatimus GmbH
Flughafenstrasse 52 a | C
22335 Hamburg | Deutschland
+49 (0) 40 5272 1221–0
info@privatimus.com

Jörg Allstädt, Managing Director and Owner
Turtle Saferooms GmbH & Co. KG
Nantes-Straße 3
28309 Bremen | Deutschland
+49 (0) 421 1462 9480
info@turtle-saferooms.de

Contact
Sven Leidel
***@privatimus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@privatimus.com Email Verified
Tags:Safe Room, Panic Room, Security Consulting
Industry:Finance
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Privatimus GmbH PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share