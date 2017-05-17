Global Software Applications LLC Certified as a Women's Business Enterprise

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.
May 23, 2017
-- – Global Software Applications LLC
(DBA SurferQuest
), a supplier in the hospitality industry of a suite of business center software products, has received national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Greater Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). "The WBENC is known for its world-class standard of certification of women-owned businesses across the United States." said Kathryn Koning, President of Global Software Applications
. "We are very proud to be certified. "Managed by the Women's Business Council, completion of the application and review process has been rigorous and quite detailed." she said. Global Software Applications' (DBA SurferQuest)
WBE certification benefits our clients by helping them achieve their diversity initiatives and gives the marketplace a professional services partner with a certification that is nationally accepted by hundreds of major corporations and a select group of government entities. WBENC's national standard of certification is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.About Global Software Applications LLC (DBA SurferQuest)
Global Software Applications LLC specializes in delivering secure, dependable software solutions to the hospitality industry. Operating since 2000, we have been providing business center solutions and take pride in being one of the pioneers of the industry. "Global Software Applications focuses on high tech solutions with old fashioned ethics to advance fair pricing, 5 star service and 24/7 live support to all of our customers. Treating each customer with the importance they deserve is part of what has kept our business growing and thriving.", Kathryn stated. For more information, visit www.surferquest.com
or call (888) 733-4365.About WBENC
the Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org