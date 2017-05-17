 
Industry News





"Daniel Gale Cares" Program Helps Women and Men in Need Dress for Job Interviews

Clothing collection throughout May at Daniel Gale Sotheby's sales offices
 
 
COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of its ongoing Daniel Gale Cares program, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, has designated May as "Dress for Success" month.  As such, an organization-wide effort is taking place across Long Island from Flushing, Queens to Shelter Island. Each of the 28 sales offices is collecting gently used career clothing and accessories for women and men.  Women's clothing and accessories will be donated to Dress for Success and menswear items will be donated to the One-Stop Employment Center

"Since its founding in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty has been a constant supporter of our local communities," said Patricia J. Petersen, President and CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby's. "The Dress for Success Clothing Drive is one of our particular favorites. As real estate professionals, we are particularly tuned into the impact of a well put together appearance.  I am especially proud of the Daniel Gale family for their overwhelming enthusiasm and support."

Dress for Success is a not-for-profit organization, located in Brookhaven, which helps women make successful transitions into the workforce.  Each client receives a business suit for job interviews and is given a second suit when she gets a job.  Dress for Success also provides ongoing career development support to help the client build a successful career.  The One-Stop Employment Center, which is affiliated with Department of Labor Licensing and Consumer Affairs, offers a variety of employment services and has several locations in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Renee Hughes of Daniel Gale Sotheby's Roslyn office has been graciously donating her time over the years to coordinate the Dress for Success efforts, and each year she comes up with a new twist to drive donations, which this year is to have "dressed for success" mannequins in several office windows.  While its agents traditionally generously donate items from their own closets, Daniel Gale Sotheby's is also reaching out to the community for donations. Each office has a designated ambassador to administer the program. Local vendors from grocery stores to nail salons to dry cleaners are also pitching in by posting flyers and otherwise promoting the drive.  Hall Lane Moving Company and Corporate Transfer Moving Company are lending a hand, providing boxes and transportation for the collected items.

"This month's Daniel Gale Cares campaign will help ensure that some of these women and men in need will have a chance to change their lives and enter into the workforce with business appropriate clothing," said Ms. Hughes.  "For some people starting a career or reentering the job market, dressing appropriately for an interview can be a significant hurdle.  With the generosity of our neighbors and local vendors, professional attire is being collected, sorted and counted."

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 28 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Photo caption:

Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Holds Island-Wide "Dress For Success" Clothing Drive

Pictured here, (l-r) Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty agents Nadia Sacan, Sheryll Silver, Carolyn Lederer, Marianne Gardner and Hope Hassouni sort and box some of the many items collected that will be donated to Dress for Success and the One-Stop Employment Center.

