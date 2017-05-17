News By Tag
"Daniel Gale Cares" Program Helps Women and Men in Need Dress for Job Interviews
Clothing collection throughout May at Daniel Gale Sotheby's sales offices
"Since its founding in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty has been a constant supporter of our local communities,"
Dress for Success is a not-for-profit organization, located in Brookhaven, which helps women make successful transitions into the workforce. Each client receives a business suit for job interviews and is given a second suit when she gets a job. Dress for Success also provides ongoing career development support to help the client build a successful career. The One-Stop Employment Center, which is affiliated with Department of Labor Licensing and Consumer Affairs, offers a variety of employment services and has several locations in Suffolk and Nassau counties.
Renee Hughes of Daniel Gale Sotheby's Roslyn office has been graciously donating her time over the years to coordinate the Dress for Success efforts, and each year she comes up with a new twist to drive donations, which this year is to have "dressed for success" mannequins in several office windows. While its agents traditionally generously donate items from their own closets, Daniel Gale Sotheby's is also reaching out to the community for donations. Each office has a designated ambassador to administer the program. Local vendors from grocery stores to nail salons to dry cleaners are also pitching in by posting flyers and otherwise promoting the drive. Hall Lane Moving Company and Corporate Transfer Moving Company are lending a hand, providing boxes and transportation for the collected items.
"This month's Daniel Gale Cares campaign will help ensure that some of these women and men in need will have a chance to change their lives and enter into the workforce with business appropriate clothing," said Ms. Hughes. "For some people starting a career or reentering the job market, dressing appropriately for an interview can be a significant hurdle. With the generosity of our neighbors and local vendors, professional attire is being collected, sorted and counted."
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Photo caption:
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Holds Island-Wide "Dress For Success" Clothing Drive
Pictured here, (l-r) Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty agents Nadia Sacan, Sheryll Silver, Carolyn Lederer, Marianne Gardner and Hope Hassouni sort and box some of the many items collected that will be donated to Dress for Success and the One-Stop Employment Center.
Kathleen Caputi
***@epoch5.com
