 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fairfax
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Tysons Chamber to Host Corporate Responsibility Panel

 
FAIRFAX, Va. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Tysons, VA: The Tysons Chamber will welcome Martha Wilson, Vice President of Eagle Bank, Jessica Dawley, Public Affairs for Cox Communications and Ginger Bristow, Manager of Corporate Responsibility at Leidos on June 13th from 8:00-10:00am for a discussion, moderated by Patricia Stevens, Executive Director of the Fairfax County Office of Public Private Partnerships.


Learn about Corporate Social Responsibility and how many of our region's businesses are actively serving our community by engaging their employees with philanthropy.

Who:          Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Council

Where:          The Angelika Film Center Mosaic | 2911 District Ave, Fairfax VA

When:          Tuesday, June 13th from 8:00-10:00am

Register:          www.bit.ly/TysonsCSR

Questions:       info@tysonschamber.org

Costs:          Chamber Members: $25 | Non-Members: $30 | Onsite registration: Additional $10

Non-profit Member table displays: $25

The Tysons Chamber is proud to serve the diverse businesses and citizens in the Tysons region. It is our goal to build awareness of the Chamber as the pre-eminent business voice in the Tysons region. Our mission is to promote and serve member businesses with dynamic leadership, exceptional outreach, and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia outreach and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia community, maximizing value to area businesses and citizens.

Contact
Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce
***@tysonschamber.org
End
Source:
Email:***@tysonschamber.org Email Verified
Tags:Non-profit
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fairfax - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share