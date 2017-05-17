News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tysons Chamber to Host Corporate Responsibility Panel
Learn about Corporate Social Responsibility and how many of our region's businesses are actively serving our community by engaging their employees with philanthropy.
Who: Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Council
Where: The Angelika Film Center Mosaic | 2911 District Ave, Fairfax VA
When: Tuesday, June 13th from 8:00-10:00am
Register: www.bit.ly/
Questions: info@tysonschamber.org
Costs: Chamber Members: $25 | Non-Members:
Non-profit Member table displays: $25
The Tysons Chamber is proud to serve the diverse businesses and citizens in the Tysons region. It is our goal to build awareness of the Chamber as the pre-eminent business voice in the Tysons region. Our mission is to promote and serve member businesses with dynamic leadership, exceptional outreach, and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia outreach and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia community, maximizing value to area businesses and citizens.
Contact
Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce
***@tysonschamber.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse