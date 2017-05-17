Tysons Chamber to Host Corporate Responsibility Panel

Contact

-- Tysons, VA: The Tysons Chamber will welcome Martha Wilson, Vice President of Eagle Bank, Jessica Dawley, Public Affairs for Cox Communications and Ginger Bristow, Manager of Corporate Responsibility at Leidos on June 13th from 8:00-10:00am for a discussion, moderated by Patricia Stevens, Executive Director of the Fairfax County Office of Public Private Partnerships.Learn about Corporate Social Responsibility and how many of our region's businesses are actively serving our community by engaging their employees with philanthropy.Who: Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce Community Impact CouncilWhere: The Angelika Film Center Mosaic | 2911 District Ave, Fairfax VAWhen: Tuesday, June 13th from 8:00-10:00amRegister: www.bit.ly/TysonsCSRQuestions: info@tysonschamber.orgCosts: Chamber Members: $25 | Non-Members:$30 | Onsite registration:Additional $10Non-profit Member table displays: $25The Tysons Chamber is proud to serve the diverse businesses and citizens in the Tysons region. It is our goal to build awareness of the Chamber as the pre-eminent business voice in the Tysons region. Our mission is to promote and serve member businesses with dynamic leadership, exceptional outreach, and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia outreach and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia community, maximizing value to area businesses and citizens.