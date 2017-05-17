 
Industry News





A/C Doctors, Inc. Knows It's Never Too Early To Plan For Air Conditioning Savings

 
STUART, Fla. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- As warm afternoons and evenings become the norm for the Treasure Coast again, you are running out of time to get your air conditioning serviced before summer. Although you probably already need your a/c working most of the time, things are just starting to heat up. And, when summer does officially arrive, you'll be glad you got things taken care of early. A/C Doctors, Inc. has been servicing the Treasure Coast for many years, and they are ready to help you next. They also know that you can plan ahead to save on your air conditioning this summer, with some of the following ideas:

• Keep your system at a reasonable, comfortable temperature while people are home, and then raise things a few degrees while people are away.

• Ceiling fans use much less energy than your a/c, and they can allow you to keep your system a few degrees warmer.

• Make sure to avoid leaving hot appliances too close to your air conditioning system, as these can actually cause your system to run longer.

When your place of business or residence is suffering from a lack of air conditioning or heating, everybody loses. So, if you are having any issues with your systems, it is time to bring in the experts. Contact A/C Doctors, Inc., today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.acdoctorsinc.com or call (877)-633-3944.
A/C Doctors, Inc.
