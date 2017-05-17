News By Tag
* Brick
* Facade
* Cladding
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fast Build Solution for University Accommodation – Parex Monolith
Newly built accommodation for students at the University of Derby features the Parex Monolith brick panel system to provide a traditional "brick built" appearance as part of a fast track construction project.
Operated by the University of Derby's Student Living service - Derbyshire Student Residences Limited (DSRL) – the development features modern methods of construction including a modular Fusion steel framed core and the Parex Monolith brick panel system installed to all external facades to provide high insulation values and an aesthetically pleasing exterior.
Designed by GT architects, of Nottingham, with D W Hicks Building Co Ltd, Leicester, as main contractor, the building has a steel-frame with Fusion Thermashield structurally insulated (SIPS) steel frame to which Siniat Weather Defence render board was applied.
Specialist sub-contractor ALD Group Ltd, of Nottingham, applied Parex Weatherseal trowel-on to the render board joints at window and door openings, before applying a base coat and adhesively installing some 3,500 square metres of Parex Monolith brick panels, each with the equivalent area of 12 modern bricks, using Parex Maite.
Each lightweight panel comprises of 12 brick units which are formed to match the desired brick pattern, texture and colour which is bonded to a high density interlocking expanded polystyrene panel. These are complemented with a range of corner, end and bespoke panels to suit the building design. Following installation on site, each façade was then completed using factory-blended Parex Heritage mortar in grey which was gun injected to provide a consistent finish and speedy construction.
The Parex Monolith system provided a reduction of approximately 14 weeks and significant labour savings when compared with traditional bricklaying techniques, contributing to the fast track programme for the complex.
The new accommodation is the latest addition to the portfolio of student accommodation operated by DSRL and provides a high standard of affordable, comfortable student living close to the city's Cathedral and University Quarters.
More information is available on Parex at http://www.parex.co.uk
Contact
Paul Hughes
***@parex.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse