 
News By Tag
* Brick
* Facade
* Cladding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Derby
  Derbyshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Fast Build Solution for University Accommodation – Parex Monolith

Newly built accommodation for students at the University of Derby features the Parex Monolith brick panel system to provide a traditional "brick built" appearance as part of a fast track construction project.
 
 
Parex Monolith Derby University Halls
Parex Monolith Derby University Halls
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Brick
* Facade
* Cladding

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Derby - Derbyshire - England

DERBY, England - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Cathedral Court in the centre of the city provides 350 en-suite bed spaces in a complex constructed on site in under 18 months ready for the start of the University year.

Operated by the University of Derby's Student Living service - Derbyshire Student Residences Limited (DSRL) – the development features modern methods of construction including a modular Fusion steel framed core and the Parex Monolith brick panel system installed to all external facades to provide high insulation values and an aesthetically pleasing exterior.

Designed by GT architects, of Nottingham, with D W Hicks Building Co Ltd, Leicester, as main contractor, the building has a steel-frame with Fusion Thermashield structurally insulated (SIPS) steel frame to which Siniat Weather Defence render board was applied.

Specialist sub-contractor ALD Group Ltd, of Nottingham, applied Parex Weatherseal trowel-on to the render board joints at window and door openings, before applying a base coat and adhesively installing some 3,500 square metres of Parex Monolith brick panels, each with the equivalent area of 12 modern bricks, using Parex  Maite.

Each lightweight panel comprises of 12 brick units which are formed to match the desired brick pattern, texture and colour which is bonded to a high density interlocking expanded polystyrene panel. These are complemented with a range of corner, end and bespoke panels to suit the building design. Following installation on site, each façade was then completed using factory-blended Parex Heritage mortar in grey which was gun injected to provide a consistent finish and speedy construction.

The Parex Monolith system provided a reduction of approximately 14 weeks and significant labour savings when compared with traditional bricklaying techniques, contributing to the fast track programme for the complex.

The new accommodation is the latest addition to the portfolio of student accommodation operated by DSRL and provides a high standard of affordable, comfortable student living close to the city's Cathedral and University Quarters.

More information is available on Parex at http://www.parex.co.uk

Contact
Paul Hughes
***@parex.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@parex.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Brick, Facade, Cladding
Industry:Construction
Location:Derby - Derbyshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Parex Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share