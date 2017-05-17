 
Industry News





Terrence L. Gore Unveils 'Creating Beyond Limitation' a tribute to Horace Pippin

The Woodmere Museum Annual: 76th Juried Exhibition features Contemporary Artist, Terrence L. Gore June 3rd!
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Woodmere Museum will feature contemporary artist, and HIV/AIDS advocate, Terrence L. Gore, for their 76th Annual Juried Exhibition, on Saturday, June 3, 2017. The highlighted piece entitled "Creating Beyond Limitation" is Terrence Gore's tribute to esteemed artist Horace Pippin. The 76th Juried Exhibition, consist of works from artists throughout Philadelphia, using various forms of media addressing contemporary challenges through civil liberties, moral fabric, social compacts, political institutions, and the environment.

Raised in Philadelphia and a descendent of the Afro Gullah Community, Terrence L. Gore found his creativity essential to his characteristic. He has embraced his culture and ingenuity, by incorporating his skill sets and talents as an interior designer, curator, gourmet chef, and fashion stylist, to form T'Elgee Enterprises, a creative service and event company. In 2006, after many years of business success, Gore's career was hindered due to a life changing diagnosis of the AIDS virus. He was hospitalized for over a year with PML (Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy), paralyzed from the right side of his body (originally right handed), and was temporarily blind in the right eye as well, due to the effect of PML. Instead of allowing his diagnosis to impact his spirit, he used it to transform himself through art therapy as a form of recreation and rehabilitation. As he states, "After working through the stages of my own grief, I realized that my response to AIDS was improved by my ability to rebuild and draw on my spiritual strength. Unable to earn a living in the ways I had before, I taught myself to paint with my left hand. I found that by sketching, drawing and painting, living with PML was not only manageable but part of my life's journey."

This is Gore's third exhibition after receiving praise from the art community for his previous work in-collaboration with radio station WURD, and following his "Art From The Heart" exhibition in 2012. Gore's signature installation entitled, "Creating Beyond Limitation" is one of the feature works for the June 3rd opening at the museum. After learning more about esteemed artist Horace Pippin story and the disability parallelisms he and Pippin share (Pippin was injured in his right arm while fighting in WWI, and as a result used his left hand to support the injured right hand/ arm); as a form of therapy Pippin (like Gore) used art as a method for recreation and rehabilitation while disabled. Gore's piece is a mix media in 3-D, consisting of various materials including: avocados (sanitized preserve, sculpted into human features), Indian bean pod shells, papyrus paper, leather prayer socks, coconut husk, satin and subway paint, and Gore's recycled garments reconstructed. The works are executed with the consistency of "earth consciousness" in mind. Reflecting on this opportunity with the museum, Gore states, "The momentum is to create my status as a renowned/celebrated artist, as I am living! I give credit to my medical practitioners combined with my personal approach and staying on top of my healthy transformation."

Despite his life-crisis, Gore is dedicated to use his platform to educate the community about HIV/AIDS and how recreation and rehabilitation through visual art can be used as a form of healing. He has developed his own workshop: "The Art of Healing, By Terrence L. Gore" series for many years held at the Painted Bride, which incorporates interactive art creation and music to help one accept their own creative expression and self-identity.

The Woodmere Museum Annual: 76th Juried Exhibition, opening day will be Saturday, June 3rd from 12pm – 4pm (closing September 4, 2017). The exhibition features works in a wide variety of media from artists living within 50 miles of the Museum. For more information about the exhibition, visit: www.woodmereartmuseum.org. To learn more about Terrence Gore's compelling story, please view "A Portrait" video: https://vimeo.com/31682255.

