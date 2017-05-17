News By Tag
Terrence L. Gore Unveils 'Creating Beyond Limitation' a tribute to Horace Pippin
The Woodmere Museum Annual: 76th Juried Exhibition features Contemporary Artist, Terrence L. Gore June 3rd!
Raised in Philadelphia and a descendent of the Afro Gullah Community, Terrence L. Gore found his creativity essential to his characteristic. He has embraced his culture and ingenuity, by incorporating his skill sets and talents as an interior designer, curator, gourmet chef, and fashion stylist, to form T'Elgee Enterprises, a creative service and event company. In 2006, after many years of business success, Gore's career was hindered due to a life changing diagnosis of the AIDS virus. He was hospitalized for over a year with PML (Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy)
This is Gore's third exhibition after receiving praise from the art community for his previous work in-collaboration with radio station WURD, and following his "Art From The Heart" exhibition in 2012. Gore's signature installation entitled, "Creating Beyond Limitation" is one of the feature works for the June 3rd opening at the museum. After learning more about esteemed artist Horace Pippin story and the disability parallelisms he and Pippin share (Pippin was injured in his right arm while fighting in WWI, and as a result used his left hand to support the injured right hand/ arm); as a form of therapy Pippin (like Gore) used art as a method for recreation and rehabilitation while disabled. Gore's piece is a mix media in 3-D, consisting of various materials including: avocados (sanitized preserve, sculpted into human features), Indian bean pod shells, papyrus paper, leather prayer socks, coconut husk, satin and subway paint, and Gore's recycled garments reconstructed. The works are executed with the consistency of "earth consciousness"
Despite his life-crisis, Gore is dedicated to use his platform to educate the community about HIV/AIDS and how recreation and rehabilitation through visual art can be used as a form of healing. He has developed his own workshop: "The Art of Healing, By Terrence L. Gore" series for many years held at the Painted Bride, which incorporates interactive art creation and music to help one accept their own creative expression and self-identity.
The Woodmere Museum Annual: 76th Juried Exhibition, opening day will be Saturday, June 3rd from 12pm – 4pm (closing September 4, 2017). The exhibition features works in a wide variety of media from artists living within 50 miles of the Museum. For more information about the exhibition, visit: www.woodmereartmuseum.org. To learn more about Terrence Gore's compelling story, please view "A Portrait" video: https://vimeo.com/
