Loving Naturals Achieves Highest Safety Rating on EWG's 2017 Sunscreen Guide
The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released their annual sunscreen guide rating all natural sun protection products based on their safety and efficacy.
A safe, effective sunscreen is an important part of a parent's sun safety toolkit. Combined with protective clothing, hats, sunglasses and plenty of shade, sunscreen – applied liberally and frequently – can help keep kids safe from damaging UV rays.
Loving Naturals researches every ingredient that goes into their formulas for the most natural and safe combinations to apply to your skin. Their variety of Sunscreen, Sunstick, SPF Lip Balm, Daily UV Cream and more, offer genuine sun protection while only putting the best nature has to offer in the bottle.
The company waas founded in 2008 by parents who wanted to make sure their children can have fun and be safe in the sizzling summer sun while staying clear of even the smallest amount of toxin and chemical based ingredients. So, they researched and developed the most effective formulas using only 100% natural ingredients which are safe for the sensitive skin of babies, as well as children and adults alike.
Loving Naturals has grown since then to offer a variety of skincare products such as Anti-Aging Cream, Organic Lip Balms, and 100% Argan Oils while staying true to the company's belief that our bodies deserve only the safest and most nurturing ingredients and products.
Loving Naturals and Adorable Baby products are available at www.lovingnaturals.com, health conscious retailers, and Amazon.com.
Check Out EWG's 2017 Guide to Sunscreens and see how Loving Naturals Products Scored! www.ewg.org/
Benjamin Lerner
718-989-2996
***@lovingnaturals.com
