Kick-Off Summer This Memorial Day in a New Lennar Home

 
 
Start the summer off right this Memorial Day – find your Lennar dream home.
Start the summer off right this Memorial Day – find your Lennar dream home.
 
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- As we come up on Memorial Day weekend, the annual event signifying that Summer is almost here, why not upgrade your lifestyle this season with a new Lennar home? Summer is a popular time for families to move with the kids out of school, and the benefits of buying new with Lennar make it easier and more rewarding than ever!

"The summer is an incredibly popular time for people to move," said Jeff Roos, Regional President for Lennar West. "Beat the heat and summer crowds by finding your new home before the season officially starts."

There are many reasons to buy new, with a primary one being that new homes boast modern floorplans and details.  When you walk into a new Lennar model home, you instantly get that new-home feel. Every new Lennar home features an open layout throughout the main living area. Gourmet-inspired kitchens with plenty of storage and counter space. And master suites with luxurious master bathrooms and large walk-in closets.

When choosing a new home, it's important to find a home you can grow into and thrive in. Whether it's extra bathrooms, bedrooms or a multigenerational home design you're in search for — Lennar has you covered. Most Lennar homes include enough bathrooms for even the busiest families on a rushed morning. And Lennar's line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® (http://www.lennar.com/nextgen) designs help accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations by including an attached private suite. The suite features its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette, making it perfect for aging parents, millennial children returning home from college, extended family or even as the ultimate guest suite.

When buying a new home from other builders, it gets pricey pretty-quickly during the feature selection, upgrade or customization process. When you buy with Lennar, you never have to worry about the upgrades or features you want costing you extra! Lennar builds Everything's Included® homes where today's most popular upgrades and features come as standard, meaning at no additional cost to you.

Make the jump today and stay cool in a new Lennar home all summer long. In the West and Northwest regions, we build new home communities across the Los Angeles (http://www.lennar.com/la), Orange County (http://www.lennar.com/oc), Inland Empire (http://www.lennar.com/inlandempire), Palm Springs, San Diego (http://www.lennar.com/sd), Fresno (http://www.lennar.com/fresno), Bakersfield (http://www.lennar.com/bakersfield), Sacramento (http://www.lennar.com/sacramento), Bay Area, Las Vegas (http://www.lennar.com/lasvegas), Reno (http://www.lennar.com/reno), Tucson (http://www.lennar.com/tucson), Phoenix (http://www.lennar.com/phoenix), Portland (https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/oregon/portland), Vancouver (http://www.lennar.com/new-homes/washington/vancouver), Denver (http://www.lennar.com/denver) and Seattle markets. Find yours today by visiting www.lennar.com.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

