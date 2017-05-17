News By Tag
Kick-Off Summer This Memorial Day in a New Lennar Home
"The summer is an incredibly popular time for people to move," said Jeff Roos, Regional President for Lennar West. "Beat the heat and summer crowds by finding your new home before the season officially starts."
There are many reasons to buy new, with a primary one being that new homes boast modern floorplans and details. When you walk into a new Lennar model home, you instantly get that new-home feel. Every new Lennar home features an open layout throughout the main living area. Gourmet-inspired kitchens with plenty of storage and counter space. And master suites with luxurious master bathrooms and large walk-in closets.
When choosing a new home, it's important to find a home you can grow into and thrive in. Whether it's extra bathrooms, bedrooms or a multigenerational home design you're in search for — Lennar has you covered. Most Lennar homes include enough bathrooms for even the busiest families on a rushed morning. And Lennar's line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® (http://www.lennar.com/
When buying a new home from other builders, it gets pricey pretty-quickly during the feature selection, upgrade or customization process. When you buy with Lennar, you never have to worry about the upgrades or features you want costing you extra! Lennar builds Everything's Included® homes where today's most popular upgrades and features come as standard, meaning at no additional cost to you.
Make the jump today and stay cool in a new Lennar home all summer long. In the West and Northwest regions, we build new home communities across the Los Angeles (http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
