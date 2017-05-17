News By Tag
Lonerider Brewing Company Makes Appearance on CNBC's "Mad Money"
North Carolina Brewery's Award Winning Beer Highlighted in Phononic Feature
Phononic, a Raleigh based company, is innovating semiconductor solutions that revolutionize cooling and heating. Named to CNBC's 2017 and 2017 Disruptor 50 lists, the company's disruptive solid-state approach displaces compressors, heat sinks and fans with products that are smart and sustainable.
The May 19th episode of "Mad Money" featured Phononic Founder and CEO Tony Atti discussing the company's new partnerships, products and continued growth utilizing various local brands to demonstrate some of their applications. Craft beer fans with a sharp eye likely spotted several Lonerider brews including their Saloon Style Pilsner, Hoppy Ki Yay IPA and Shotgun Betty which recently took home a Silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in the Hefeweizen category.
For more information about Lonerider, please visit www.loneriderbeer.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @loneriderbeer on Twitter.
About Lonerider
Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in six states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED (http://www.wral.com/
About Phononic
Phononic is innovating semiconductor solutions that revolutionize cooling and heating. Named to CNBC's 2016 and 2017 Disruptor 50 lists, the Company's disruptive solid-state approach displaced compressors, heat sinks, and fans with products that are smart and sustainable. Backed by a diversified and global mix of venture and private equity investors, Phononic's products can be applied to everything from refrigerators to fiber optics, removing the barriers of traditional incumbents and ushering in a new era of cooling and heating. For more information visit www.phononic.com or follow us on Twitter @PhononicRTP.
Derek Tenbusch
social@loneriderbeer.com
