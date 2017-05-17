 
News By Tag
* Craft Beer
* Finance
* Brewery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Lonerider Brewing Company Makes Appearance on CNBC's "Mad Money"

North Carolina Brewery's Award Winning Beer Highlighted in Phononic Feature
 
 
LoneriderMadMoney
LoneriderMadMoney
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Craft Beer
* Finance
* Brewery

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Raleigh - North Carolina - US

RALEIGH, N.C. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Viewers of CNBC's "Mad Money" who enjoy craft beer may have spotted a local North Carolina favorite on a recent episode of the popular American finance show hosted by Jim Cramer. Several of Lonerider Brewing's award winning beers were featured as part of an episode focused on the company Phononic.

Phononic, a Raleigh based company, is innovating semiconductor solutions that revolutionize cooling and heating. Named to CNBC's 2017 and 2017 Disruptor 50 lists, the company's disruptive solid-state approach displaces compressors, heat sinks and fans with products that are smart and sustainable.

The May 19th episode of "Mad Money" featured Phononic Founder and CEO Tony Atti discussing the company's new partnerships, products and continued growth utilizing various local brands to demonstrate some of their applications. Craft beer fans with a sharp eye likely spotted several Lonerider brews including their Saloon Style Pilsner, Hoppy Ki Yay IPA and Shotgun Betty which recently took home a Silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in the Hefeweizen category.

For more information about Lonerider, please visit www.loneriderbeer.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @loneriderbeer on Twitter.

###

About Lonerider

Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream.  Today, Lonerider is distributed in six states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED (http://www.wral.com/business/story/10165977/) Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result Lonerider has a portfolio of award winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival.

About Phononic

Phononic is innovating semiconductor solutions that revolutionize cooling and heating. Named to CNBC's 2016 and 2017 Disruptor 50 lists, the Company's disruptive solid-state approach displaced compressors, heat sinks, and fans with products that are smart and sustainable. Backed by a diversified and global mix of venture and private equity investors, Phononic's products can be applied to everything from refrigerators to fiber optics, removing the barriers of traditional incumbents and ushering in a new era of cooling and heating. For more information visit www.phononic.com or follow us on Twitter @PhononicRTP.

Media Contact
Derek Tenbusch
social@loneriderbeer.com
End
Source:Lonerider Brewing Company
Email:***@loneriderbeer.com Email Verified
Tags:Craft Beer, Finance, Brewery
Industry:Finance
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lonerider News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share