 
News By Tag
* Nottingham
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nottingham
  Nottinghamshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

The CSL Group Open Second Office Location in Nottingham

 
NOTTINGHAM, England - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of continued expansion plans, The CSL Group have recently opened a second office in Nottingham. The company have chosen to locate their new office just off the M1 motorway at Junction 27. This location has been specifically selected to cater to new and existing customers within the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire areas.

The opening of this new office means that CSL now operate in four locations within the East Midlands and is due to their growth within the business machine arena. This success has been put down to providing outstanding service support package along with honest, clear and independent advice.

The Nottingham Sales Manager for CSL, Darren Fisher, has stated that he is 'delighted with the further investment in the Nottingham and Derby areas'.

This new branch will see CSL as one of the biggest independent dealers, with 50 years trading experience, within the East Midlands.

To find out more about the services offered by The CSL Group by visiting the following: http://www.thecslgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thecslgroup.com
Tags:Nottingham
Industry:Business
Location:Nottingham - Nottinghamshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The CSL Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share