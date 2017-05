The CSL Group Open Second Office Location in Nottingham

End

-- As part of continued expansion plans, The CSL Group have recently opened a second office in Nottingham. The company have chosen to locate their new office just off the M1 motorway at Junction 27. This location has been specifically selected to cater to new and existing customers within the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire areas.The opening of this new office means that CSL now operate in four locations within the East Midlands and is due to their growth within the business machine arena. This success has been put down to providing outstanding service support package along with honest, clear and independent advice.The Nottingham Sales Manager for CSL, Darren Fisher, has stated that he is 'delighted with the further investment in the Nottingham and Derby areas'.This new branch will see CSL as one of the biggest independent dealers, with 50 years trading experience, within the East Midlands.To find out more about the services offered by The CSL Group by visiting the following: http://www.thecslgroup.com