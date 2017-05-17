News By Tag
The CSL Group Open Second Office Location in Nottingham
The opening of this new office means that CSL now operate in four locations within the East Midlands and is due to their growth within the business machine arena. This success has been put down to providing outstanding service support package along with honest, clear and independent advice.
The Nottingham Sales Manager for CSL, Darren Fisher, has stated that he is 'delighted with the further investment in the Nottingham and Derby areas'.
This new branch will see CSL as one of the biggest independent dealers, with 50 years trading experience, within the East Midlands.
To find out more about the services offered by The CSL Group by visiting the following: http://www.thecslgroup.com
