May 2017
Marble-Look Melamine Platters Add Striking Sophistication to Displays

 
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Add striking sophistication to displays with the new Marble Melamine Serving Platter, from FFR Merchandising.

Authentic-look Marble Melamine Serving Platters combine the durability and usefulness of melamine with the eye-catching beauty of marble.  The marble effect is impressively realistic, yet the platters are lightweight for easy handling and are completely flat to maximize merchandising area.

Use a single piece as an accent, or combine multiple pieces to create a specialty set: the design is available in rectangular and round platters, with the round platters available in multiple sizes with or without a handle.

All platters are constructed of food safe melamine, are stain- and chip-resistant, and are commercial dishwasher safe.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: Marble Melamine Serving Platter (https://www.ffr.com/product/1413/marble-melamine-serving-...)
Source:FFR Merchandising
