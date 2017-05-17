 

MC Companies Wins BIG at AMA Tribute Awards 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week at the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) Tribute Awards, MC Companies was out in full force celebrating their team members who were nominated in multiple categories.

MC Companies is honored to have two winners: Michelle Sinclair for Volunteer of the Year and Christina Speaker for Housekeeper of the Year.

MC Companies had many other finalists in multiple categories: Glen McCain for Maintenance Supervisor of the Year at The Place at Canyon Ridge; The Place at Forest Ridge for Best Team and Community Outside the Valley and The Place at Broadway East for Best Affordable Property.

"There were many, many MC Nominees this year and they are all the reason why MC is so incredible," Says President Lesley Brice. "The AMA Tributes are such a special opportunity to shine a light on the people that work in the industry. I am so proud of our staff members that were nominated and am proud to work with them every day because they are the best in the business."

The AMA Tribute Awards were held on May 11, 2017 and presented awards in 24 categories to individuals working throughout the multifamily housing industry here in Arizona. It was a wonderful night filled with celebration and camaraderie between property management companies and industry partners. MC Companies is a proud member of the AMA and continues to show support for all that the organization does in Arizona.

# # # #

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

About The Arizona Multihousing Association: The AMA is the recognized voice and authoritative source of information on the rental housing industry in Arizona, and proactively and effectively communicates with the membership, government agencies, the media and the general public on issues that impact rental housing. http://www.azmultihousing.org/
