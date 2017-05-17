O'Dwyer Homes' Creekside At Wade Farm in South Cobb Announcing Final Pre-Sale Opportunities

AUSTELL, Ga.
- May 23, 2017
- PRLog
-- With 75% of homes backing up to lush Greenspace, Creekside at Wade Farm is almost sold out. Come visit this Community's quality crafted three, four and five bedroom homes featuring Craftsman and Traditional style architecture starting from the $200s. Choose from seven beautiful home plans boasting spacious open concept kitchen and living areas, extensive trim packages and granite countertops with optional upgrades such as hardwoods throughout the main, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and outdoor fireplaces.
Beautiful homes and comfortable living is O'Dwyer Homes' intention with all homes they build being Energy Star Certified by a third party. Homeowners can enjoy a healthier and more energy efficient home with the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced allergy inducing indoor pollutants and cost savings of up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many Energy Star Certified benefits you experience with an O'Dwyer Home
Don't miss out on the inviting lifestyle that Creekside at Wade Farm affords you. Located only 10 minutes from Downtown Atlanta and minutes from I-20/I-285 with wooded home sites, meandering streams, pool and cabana, walking paths and Cobb County schools, Creekside at Wade Farm is a great Community for your family. Only three pre-sale home sites and two move-in-ready homes remain. Now is the time to take advantage of some of the best pricing you'll find in Cobb County! Don't miss the chance to own an O'Dwyer Home and experience the attention to detail and customer service that comes with it. Call 770-732-0335 or come by at 740 Wade Farm Drive, Austell GA 30328. www.odwyerhomes.com