Company Named #6 Fastest Growing Private Company in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal

 
 
CHELMSFORD, Mass. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hawkins Point Partners, a technology consulting organization that builds, implements, and integrates enterprise applications and infrastructures, today announced it ranked #6 on the Boston Business Journal Fast 50 List. The BBJ revealed its rankings at an awards ceremony on May 11 in Braintree, MA.

Driven by The Resulting Client Experience, Hawkins Point has become a trusted parner for companies of all sizes seeking to maximize the return on their technology investment, fueling 3 year revenue growth of 1,112%. The outstanding growth and trusted client relationships also earned the company placement on CIOReview's Top 20 Biotech Solution Providers list for 2017.

"We are honored to be recognized by the BBJ and to be included on a list so full of stellar companies," said Steve Mersky, President and Co-Founder of Hawkins Point. He went on to say "The IT Services space is commoditized. The difference for us  has to be how our clients feel about working with us and how our employees feel about being part of our team.  This recognition validates that we're on the right track and we're excited about the vast amount of work ahead of us."

About Hawkins Point Partners
Hawkins Point Partners is a strategic technology consultancy that helps its clients realize business solutions through the effective use and implementation of technology.

Privately held, Hawkins Point Partners' founding team consists of some of the most trusted and sought after talent in the industry, with a combined 100 years of experience providing consulting services in the New England market. Visit http://hawkinspointpartners.com for more information.

