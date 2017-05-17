 
Clubhouse Under Construction At O'Dwyer Homes' The Villas At Bethelview In Cumming

 
CUMMING, Ga. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Villas at Bethelview, O'Dwyer Homes' "Active" Adult Community in Cumming GA, has begun construction on its new Clubhouse.  This new gathering place will feature a pool, card room, warming kitchen and fitness room, helping residents to put the "Active" in Active Adult.  Quality built and ideally located within walking distance of future retail shopping, this community additionally boasts walking paths, gathering areas, a fire pit, dog park and bocce ball court.

   The Villas at Bethelview is providing residents with an amenity rich lifestyle they can enjoy with the convenience of low-maintenance Ranch Villa living they can trust.  Choose from one of four different home plans featuring three and four bedrooms and starting in the $300s.  With open concept kitchen designs, all masters on main, generous moulding throughout, private outdoor living space and even a pet corral and doggie wash station as an option, these homes blend luxury living with the budget friendly benefits and the peace of mind of owning an Energy Star Certified home . More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.

Come tour the decorated Model Home at 4220 Broadford Drive, Cumming 30040 or call 470-302-8227. www.odwyerhomes.com

