News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Clubhouse Under Construction At O'Dwyer Homes' The Villas At Bethelview In Cumming
The Villas at Bethelview is providing residents with an amenity rich lifestyle they can enjoy with the convenience of low-maintenance Ranch Villa living they can trust. Choose from one of four different home plans featuring three and four bedrooms and starting in the $300s. With open concept kitchen designs, all masters on main, generous moulding throughout, private outdoor living space and even a pet corral and doggie wash station as an option, these homes blend luxury living with the budget friendly benefits and the peace of mind of owning an Energy Star Certified home . More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.
Come tour the decorated Model Home at 4220 Broadford Drive, Cumming 30040 or call 470-302-8227. www.odwyerhomes.com
Contact
O'Dwyer Homes
Helena Harris, Sandy Galvis or Beth Sheehan
***@odwyerhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse