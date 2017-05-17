Tuvizo Extends Amazon Coupon for Dry Bags for Memorial Day Weekend

Tuvizo extends their limited 70% off coupon in celebration of America's Memorial Day weekend on the 28th.

-- Americans prepare for a long Memorial day weekend this May 28th and Tuvizo helps celebrate the day by extending their 70% off coupon of their new dry bags introduced this month. The waterproof bag retails at $14.99 so anyone who uses the promo will get it effectively at $4.497 or lower. The coupon offer can be found pinned on Tuvizo's facebook page: www.facebook.com/tuvizo."Here at Tuvizo, we love holidays and nothing beats celebrating them than shopping for things that matter most to their lives. For outdoor lovers, we know it's almost summer and our new dry bags are great as camping gifts! We have various other promos to cover everyone's needs and they're all extended too. Subscribe to our VIP club by emailing vip@tuvizo.com and say I want in with your complete name and email. VIP members get news of our latest promotions first," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.The product was built to last made with a non-rip 500D super strength PVC material and comes with a one year guarantee. It is available in three colors all in a polka dot design green, blue and purple. The bags are available only on Amazon but the coupon can only be redeemed through Tuvizo's facebook page.About TuvizoTuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a LED reflector vest. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.