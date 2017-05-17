News By Tag
Clark, Ortiz, Cook, Molina Head Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16-18
Danny Fingeroth, Mike Toth, Daniel Parsons, Genese Davis, Paolo Rivera To Appear At Sacramento Convention Center
Some of the other talented creators attending include Michael Calero ("Tandar" animatronics, "All New Fathom"), Garrett Gunn ("Alterna," "Go West"), SkyAnne Welch (13-year-old, Monkey Man Labs), Alex Wer (The Pumpkin Geek), Carlos & Lafayette Azevedo (DrawForKids.com)
Fingeroth, Davis and Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan,"Origins Unknown") will moderate many of the comics-themed panels during the three days. For the full list of comics creators scheduled to date to attend Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, fans can visit http://wizardworld.com/
The creators join a first-rate lineup of celebrities scheduled to appear including Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon, Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Gilmore Girls"), the "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause, Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries") and more at the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.
Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Sacramento, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
