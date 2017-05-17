 
Texila American University Hosts a Campus Tour on Facebook Live

GEORGETOWN, Guyana - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Texila American University Hosts a Campus Tour on Facebook Live

East Coast Demerara, Guyana:

Texila American University, the South America's Fastest Growing Medical School is hosting a Live Campus Tour "CampCast"in Facebook on 25th May 2017at 11:30 AM (EST) which makes it easy for the students to Witness the University's Live Campus tour from Any part of the globe in just a click.

This is First time in the history that a campus tour is being telecasted LIVE. Today Georgetown, Guyana is turning out to be a "Preferred Destination for Medical Education" - Texila American University has its major share in this transformation and people say Texila is a trendsetter of this trend.

Way back in 2010 the university started its operations in Guyana with a rented space in a small way but with its High-Quality education and sustained student's satisfaction today, the campus has witnessed students from over 50 countries and Texila has its own newly built campus which was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr.Mossess.V.Nagamotoo, the Honourable President of Guyana.

TAU is among the top ranked Caribbean Medical Schools. The University's Visionary approach and Quality linked policies has pulled the university to the Lime-Light. The new campus was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr.MossessV.Nagamotoo, the Honourable President of Guyana.

To join the Live CampCast, visit  https://www.facebook.com/texilaamericanuniversity/videos/...

To know more about the University Please Visit www.tau.edu.gy
