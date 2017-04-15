News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Sator Square" by Geoff Cook is published
A gripping international thriller involving a terrorist plot triggered by a deadly ancient code
"The Sator Square" by Geoff Cook is published
A gripping international thriller involving a terrorist plot triggered by a deadly ancient code
About the Book:
A terrorist is on the loose in the UK - his target - a member of the Royal Family.
In France, a killer stalks the ranks of the paparazzi as he prepares to commit a series of ritual murders.
When compromising pictures of the Prince are published in a French tabloid, Broadhurst, the Palace's head of security is drawn into a murky world of fundamentalist fever, brutal revenge and sinister international conspiracy.
Across the Channel, Marchal, a widowed detective on the verge of retirement, is trying to investigate a series of suspicious deaths, but being thwarted at every turn.
Tying the two conspiracies together is the enigmatic Sator Square - an ancient code with a deadly new resonance.
About the Author:
A bio of the author is available via the link www.geoff-cook.com or via the Amazon Author's page.
Excerpt from the Book:
"Ram had literally walked out of Number Ten when he was invited by the King to a private meeting at Windsor."
"I recall the occasion," Broadhurst intervened. "He was going to look at the last phase of the rebuilding work."
Speir raised his eyebrows. "The King chose to confide in Ram and three months later, he was back with a plan that would not only ultimately help to create a groundswell of public sympathy for the monarchy, provide a solution for the Prince, but also give the PM the means to achieve the government's objective and mobilise the armed forces."
Broadhurst took in a gasp of air. "This whole business is a put up job?"
"Far from it. It is a very daring and risky operation to create a terrorist attack on British soil that would succeed in assassinating the Prince. This afternoon, a second video recorded by a dedicated suicide bomber has been broadcast around the world claiming responsibility for the Jihadist movement, cursing the West and promising many more such hostilities in the future. Tomorrow, Parliament will be recalled to debate a motion to mobilise the armed forces and prepare a strategy for a ground offensive in Iraq and Syria."
Amazon Review:
"4.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
By Amazon Customeron 15 April 2017
I found the book to be entertaining and fast moving with a good range of characters. Recommended"
"The Sator Square" by Geoff Cook is available in hardback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
This novel is also available in paperback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
And this book can be downloaded in e-book format from:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
New Generation Publishing
Tel. 01234 712 064
E-mail: info@newgeneration-
Contact
New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse