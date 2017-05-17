"Falling Away" by Jeremy Orlando is published

What does it mean to be good, and why are some better at it than others?

-- ISBN#978-1944156466"Falling Away" is the story of Terrance Carver; Poet, coward and lost child of the Universe. Terrance is on a quest, a quest to right wrongs? A quest to alter the past? Or is it merely a quest of self-preservation?The night of the bungled armed robbery all those years ago still hangs over him. The night that saw his youngest brother arrested and, the night Terrance Carver was disowned by his eldest brother and most importantly, this was the last night he ever saw Lucinda.Now finally after years of hiding in a dank city refuge, The Liar's Den, he summons the courage to return home to the scene of his (almost) crime. Terrence Carver will have to confront his siblings; one imprisoned, the other in marital turmoil, street corner gangsters, a wise cracking priest, runaway children and car thieves waiting to get caught, before he can beg for the forgiveness of Lucinda."Falling Away" is not only an acknowledgment of the shades of grey that define us all, but it poses the question what does it mean to be good? And why are some people better at it than others?Jeremy Orlando (1973- now) is the author of five published works of fiction; the merits of which may be debatable. What is not debatable is that none of these books are critically acclaimed, have won any major awards or will be developed into Hollywood summer blockbusters. Jeremy often likes to refer to himself in the third person as he imagines this to be funny, Dostoyevsky is not funny, yet merely saying this name aloud makes him smile, Jeremy I mean, and not Dostoyevsky. Jeremy does not consider himself a writer in a classical sense, and instead would most likely imagine himself as a conveyor of ideas and 'what ifs', and will argue long and hard that there is merit to be found in this, you just have to look really hard.This novel is also available to download in e-book format from:Darin JewellManaging DirectorThe Inspira Group Literary AgencyTel. 0208 292 5163E-mail: darin@theinspiragroup.com