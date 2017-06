Inspiration Matters serving 'special needs' community thru inspiration and creativity

Stories that inspire. Creativity that matters. countless real-life inspirational stories and creativity.

-- Inspiration Matters is a global online community which focuses on inspiration, creativity, and expression for all special needs community. Our mission is to inspire the special needs community, especially children from all over the world by providing a unique and friendly online place to share and connect through essence of creativity while boosting confidence and motivation via inspirational stories.This site has countless inspirational stories and creativity & talent examples such as world famous dyslexic paleontologist- scientific advisor to the Jurassic Park movies,- an amazing autistic artist with a photographic memory,- the inspiration behind the sensational Ice bucket challenge for ALS awareness, and- a Paralympian, a Crossbench Peer in England's House of Lords, a motivational speaker, a broadcaster and a mother just to name a few.To get involved in this community, you can share your creativity or get inspired from other creators with special needs who have paved the way thru their creativity and dedication.Inspiration Matters recently released a very special book https://www.amazon.com/ Instant-Inspiration- did-can-you/ dp... ). This book is a compilation of real lifewho have proved that nothing is impossible when you have creativity and most importantly the support and encouragement of families. Through their stories of accomplishments and inspirational interviews, these individuals show us that no one sets boundaries for us other than ourselves. This book includes a variety of creators ranging from artists to singer to musician to entrepreneurs. They range in age from nine to twenty-three and are enjoying different phases of their lives.This book will inspire everyone especially children with special needs as well as their parents, teachers, and caregivers and it will be of interests to anyone working with children with special needs, from professionals to school administrators to school libraries. It makes a great addition to any classroom, home, library, or child's bedside.Inspiration Matters Website: http://www.inspirationmatters.org/