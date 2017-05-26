News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Inspiration Matters serving 'special needs' community thru inspiration and creativity
Stories that inspire. Creativity that matters. countless real-life inspirational stories and creativity.
This site has countless inspirational stories and creativity & talent examples such as world famous dyslexic paleontologist Jack Horner - scientific advisor to the Jurassic Park movies, Stephen Wiltshire MBE - an amazing autistic artist with a photographic memory, Pete Frates - the inspiration behind the sensational Ice bucket challenge for ALS awareness, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson - a Paralympian, a Crossbench Peer in England's House of Lords, a motivational speaker, a broadcaster and a mother just to name a few.
To get involved in this community, you can share your creativity or get inspired from other creators with special needs who have paved the way thru their creativity and dedication.
https://www.youtube.com/
Inspiration Matters recently released a very special book Instant Inspiration (https://www.amazon.com/
This book will inspire everyone especially children with special needs as well as their parents, teachers, and caregivers and it will be of interests to anyone working with children with special needs, from professionals to school administrators to school libraries. It makes a great addition to any classroom, home, library, or child's bedside.
Inspiration Matters Website: http://www.inspirationmatters.org/
Contact
Nupur Chokshi - Founder and Author
Inspiration Matters
***@inspirationmatters.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse