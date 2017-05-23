 
These are the biggest questions people have on dementia

Questions over symptoms such as memory loss and whether other health conditions might cause dementia, top the list
 
 
HealthUnlocked
HealthUnlocked
 
NEW YORK - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- More people than ever before are questioning whether their health symptoms may be dementia, a review on data within HealthUnlocked, the leading social network for health, has shown.

The most common questions on dementia being asked on HealthUnlocked relate to:

- Memory loss and other symptoms of dementia
- Links to other diseases: whether other conditions such as parkinson's or cancer are related or might cause dementia
- Support and advice: practical and emotional help, information or suggestions from people caring for relatives or friends with dementia
- Dealing with dementia in a hospital environment: helping people when they go for tests, dealing with the general environment or when they are admitted to a hospital

The term dementia refers to the effects of a range of conditions, the most common of which is Alzheimer's disease. It is widely acknowledged and expected that dementia cases are will significantly rise to become one of the biggest killers. As it stands, 75 million people* already have the condition worldwide, meaning many of us will know someone with or affected by the condition.

Dr Matt Jameson Evans said: "It appears that people are increasingly concerned about their risk for dementia and there is growing confusion over what the signs and symptoms are, and whether there is an association with other health conditions.

"At HealthUnlocked, we have been rethinking how we can provide information and support to people who may have concerns about their memory. Ensuring everyone has access to credible, useful information, and knows when to reach out to a medical professional is important for managing the huge increase in public awareness about dementia."

The second most asked question on dementia on HealthUnlocked was around support for relatives or friends. This included medical advice, and practical support around topics such as benefits and how to emotionally help someone.

HealthUnlocked have developed a new practical guide on dementia (http://www.healthunlocked.com/dementia) incorporating all the information and support people need when dealing with dementia. It includes access to online communities with peers who have gone or are going through a similar experience.

The wider social network provides support, help and information on over 150 different health conditions and is free to use.

ENDS

1. *Statistics according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)

2. HealthUnlocked is the world's largest social network for health. Millions of people come to HealthUnlocked each month to get free peer to peer and expert support from hundreds and health and wellbeing online communities.

3.  Useage of the site has been shown to produce a better engaged cohort of individuals, who have better health outcomes, feel more confident in managing their health, use clinical services less and have more positive reactions with doctors and health professionals.

Media Contact
Alexa Chaffer
Communications Director
***@healthunlocked.com
