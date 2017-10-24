News By Tag
Czech Armed Forces unveil advances and future plans for air and missile defence capabilities
As the Czech Republic continues to lead with their enhanced air and missile defence capabilities, five crucial presentations will showcase the nation's latest advances in technology and detailed insights into the latest military requirements, including two keynote addresses from the Czech Armed Forces.
Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann, Chief of the Air Defence Branch, will explore the current risks and threats to the Czech Forces and will discuss strategies and collaboration opportunities with regional partners to defend local air space from incursion.
Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, will present on how the armed forces are modernising their air defence capabilities for nationwide cover, including replacing their legacy systems such as the SA=10 by 2020-2022. He will also look into options for C-RAM to protect vital infrastructure and troops.
Other key speakers from the Czech Armed Forces include:
Colonel Milan Malik, Commander of the 26th Air Command, Control and Surveillance Regiment and Major Jaroslav Sekanina, SME GBAD of the Czech Air Force; and Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik, Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence.
The event programme will also include senior military briefings from the Polish Air Forces, Hungarian Army, Slovakian Air Force, US Army, BALNET, US EUCOM and the Royal Netherlands Army; as well as key industry presentations from Weibel Scientific, MBDA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/
For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £300 for online registrations made by 31st May 2017.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/
