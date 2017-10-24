 
News By Tag
* Air Missile Defense
* Air Defense
* Missile Defense
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Czech Armed Forces unveil advances and future plans for air and missile defence capabilities

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Air Missile Defense
Air Defense
Missile Defense

Industry:
Defense

Location:
London - England - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON, England - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The recent 'Safeguard Temelin 2017' exercise has demonstrated how the police and Czech Armed Forces collaborated to overcome a hijacked plane from engaging one of its national nuclear power plants. With current threats now including conventional and unconventional platforms such as commercially available UAVs, SMi Group's Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will feature crucial briefings led by the Czech Armed Forces on all aspects of their air and air missile defence platforms and systems.

As the Czech Republic continues to lead with their enhanced air and missile defence capabilities, five crucial presentations will showcase the nation's latest advances in technology and detailed insights into the latest military requirements, including two keynote addresses from the Czech Armed Forces.

Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann, Chief of the Air Defence Branch, will explore the current risks and threats to the Czech Forces and will discuss strategies and collaboration opportunities with regional partners to defend local air space from incursion.

Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, will present on how the armed forces are modernising their air defence capabilities for nationwide cover, including replacing their legacy systems such as the SA=10 by 2020-2022. He will also look into options for C-RAM to protect vital infrastructure and troops.

Other key speakers from the Czech Armed Forces include:

Colonel Milan Malik, Commander of the 26th Air Command, Control and Surveillance Regiment and Major Jaroslav Sekanina, SME GBAD of the Czech Air Force; and Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik, Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence.

The event programme will also include senior military briefings from the Polish Air Forces, Hungarian Army, Slovakian Air Force, US Army, BALNET, US EUCOM and the Royal Netherlands Army; as well as key industry presentations from Weibel Scientific, MBDA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £300 for online registrations made by 31st May 2017.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference

October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Air Missile Defense, Air Defense, Missile Defense
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share