Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

IndiaPowerTrading.info Adds Weather Data To Day-Ahead Price Market Forecast, Launches Improved Model

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- IndiaPowerTrading.info ('IPT.info'), a company that provides innovative products at the cross action of artificial intelligence and electricity market, today announces the launch of the second version of its forecast model for the day-ahead electricity markets in India.

The new version of the forecast model incorporates weather parameters and their impact on electricity prices in the day-ahead electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange. This new addition to the existing price forecasting model is a further addition to the existing model which uses Support Vector Algorithm ('SVM'), backed by Artificial Intelligence.

Analysts and data scientists at IPT.info expect a significant improvement in the already exceptionally high forecast accuracy with the addition of weather data as parameters to the model. The SVM model had delivered an accuracy of 93-95% across all regions on RTC basis consistently over the last several months.

Weather parameters, like minimum and maximum temperatures, were separated into various ranges (normal, low, maximum etc.) to identify the impact of their fluctuations on day-ahead market prices. The improved model has already shown substantial improvement in price forecast accuracy during the first three weeks of May.

Saurabh Shrivastav, Head-Power Markets, while emphasising on the business application of the new model said, "the new model comes at time when the day-ahead market is witnessing sustained huge swings in prices due to increased demand pushed by weather changes as well as supply issues in some states. This new model will comprehensively deliver price forecasts to enable stakeholders take informed and financially efficient business decisions."

The new model opens extensive opportunities to further improvement and expansion into modelling and forecast of other critical parameters in the electricity sector. IPT.info data scientists would look into real-time inclusion of weather data which will have applications into prediction and forecast of real-time demand forecast.

Results of the new forecast model are published everyday for next day's trading session. Subscribers of IndiaPowerTrading.info (http://indiapowertrading.info/) can access these daily forecast reports on the website as well as via email.

Contact
Saurabh Shrivastava
Head-Power Markets
***@climate-connect.com
End
Source:
Email:***@climate-connect.com
Posted By:***@climate-connect.com Email Verified
Click to Share