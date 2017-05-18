Country(s)
San Francisco Black Film Festival Will Continue Memorial Day Tribute on Father's Day
Among the more than 50 films from around the world to be screened at the nineteenth San Francisco Black Film Festival at venues to include SPUR, the DeYoung Museum, the African American Arts and Culture Complex, the War Memorial Building and Marines' Memorial Club and Hotel, is its publicist Jackie Wright's documentary "Love Separated in Life…Love Reunited in Honor" that shows the impact of the war on citizens as a result of governmental decisions.
"Love Separated in Life…Love Reunited in Honor," ( ) a documentary short of less than fifteen minutes spans fifty years and two continents as the Wright family in the United States touch the Quang Family of Vietnam as a result of two anniversary gifts commissioned by Sp5 Wyley Wright Jr. to honor "Ouida, the Love of My Life." The film was written and directed by Jackie Wright and directed and edited by Jack LiVolsi, founder and CEO of Jackson Street Productions.
The story begins fifty years after Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara witnessed Sp5 Wyley Wright Jr.'s death on March 9, 1964. His four children have him exhumed from a deteriorating segregated cemetery in north Jacksonville, Florida. Sp5 Wright was reburied fifty years almost to the day of the anniversary of his death with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on March 10, 2014. The Wright siblings, Jackie (63), Joe (61), Stanley (58) and Phyllis Cameron (53) also had their mother, Ouida F. McClendon Wright, exhumed from the historic "Green Acres Cemetery" in Columbus, Georgia, near Fort Benning, GA to be reburied with her husband during a ceremony with full military honors
The Wright story includes a young PFC John Francis Shea of Willimantic, Connecticut who died on that fateful day with Sp5 Wright; a former soldier who uses the handle "Cobra Gun," George Moll of Houston, Texas who came to Arlington to grieve with the family of his fellow comrade and mentor; and Ms. Virginia Shannon Young, the widow of Kenneth A. Shannon, a helicopter pilot, who died five days after Sp5 Wright leaving his wife with a babe in arms and a toddler.
"The Wright story came across my desk May 2016 when we were preparing to unveil at Wilberforce University in Ohio, a miniature bronze statue of Colonel Charles Young, an African American military hero, who distinguished himself by being the third African American to graduate from West Point and leading the Buffalo Soldiers," said Charles Blatcher, III, Chairman, National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations. "I salute the San
Francisco Black Film Festival for selecting "Love Separated in Life…Love United in Honor" and other military themed films for its lineup because enough has not been said about the role of African Americans in the Vietnam War and the military in general."
"It's rare that we take a look at how war affects a soldier's family," said Eddie Ramirez, founder of OneVet OneVoice and the San Francisco Veterans Film Festival. "We are pleased to be collaborating with the San Francisco Black Film Festival and look forward to screening some of the military films in the Veterans Film Festival to give the films as much exposure as possible."
