Carpathen Barbecue Accessory Makes Smoking Easy
Carpathen creates new smoking accessory for barbecue aficionados. Z-Smoker, allows everyone to add smoke flavor even they don't own a professional smoker.
Not everyone has the luxury of having a real smoker in their home. Smokers are usually expensive and bulky. Starting from these premises, Carpathen, a small family business, began the design of a new barbeque accessory. This new product, named Z-Smoker, is a small smoker that fits in any grill.
How does it work?
Adrian Sticlaru, Carpathen Co-Founder explains: "We designed this product in order to make smoking easy and to help people that want to cold smoke. The main advantage of Z-Smoker is that it doesn't generate heat. Due to its size and cubic shape, you simply fill it up with food grade pellets and light it with a butane torch. The pellets will start to produce smoke that will allow everyone to smoke meat, cheese, sausages, fish, salt and even nuts for about 4 to 5 hours. If you need more smoking time, for beef jerky or smoked pork butt for example, you just refill it."
Z-Smoker is a cubic perforated tube, measuring 12 inches, made of 304 Stainless Steel. Its square shape will prevent it from rolling over. Due to its small size, the pellet smoker is portable, unlike traditional smokers, and fits in every type of grill (Traeger, Weber Grill, a Masterbuilt, Yoder or Big Green Egg Smoker) and adds real wood flavor to any kind of meat or cheese. It also comes with a canvas bag in order to make storage easy.
Carpathen offers a 365 days warranty for each Z-Smoker. The founders strongly advise each customer to write them if there is any problem or concern regarding the smoker tube. The company will replace any smoking device either it has a problem or the client simply doesn't like it and feels it is not responding his needs.
The main idea behind this product was to make smoking accessible to all. Z-Smoker is designed to help electric or gas grill owners to enjoy smoke flavor. To BBQ aficionados, it offers the possibility to mix herbs, coffee, spices and tea with pellets in order to obtain different tastes and new recipes. Owners even encourage their customers to experiment with flavors and tastes so they could benefit from the full advantages that come with a smoker.
About Carpathen
Founded in 2015, Carpathen has grown significantly. Through the passion of its founders, Adrian and Veronica, the company established a strong reputation among barbeque aficionados. The customer service is very responsive and attentive to client's demands. Carpathen's products are backed up with founder's personal assurance of Customer Satisfaction and Enjoyment!
For further details about this company or the product, please visit http://carpathen.com/
