Connect ASEAN launches new brand to focus on bilateral business opportunities with Indonesia
The new venture will be branded and marketed as Connect Indonesia and former Australia Indonesia Business Council (AIBC) Victoria President and founder of Trading Edge, Juris Austrums will head the organisation as Principal Consultant.
Commenting on the factors that influenced him to start the new venture, Paul Tynan said, "Indonesia's sizeable population and impressive 6% pa average economic growth over the past decade, has made the country an appealing market for Australian businesses. Coupled with the nation's growing middle class has resulted in significant interest from our local entrepreneurs"
As a country, Indonesia is endowed with an abundant labour supply and rich natural resources and is becoming a leading manufacturing destination in the region. Further enhancing Indonesia's appeal is the government's dedication to improving infrastructure, administrative efficiency and attracting international investment in terms of FDI.
In welcoming Juris Austrums as Connect Indonesia's Principal Consultant, Paul Tynan said "Juris's extensive expertise, understanding and advocate of bilateral trade engagement between Australia and Indonesia are acknowledged and appreciated by both government and business.
"I am confident that under his leadership, Connect Indonesia will quickly establish itself as the 'go to organisation' for businesses seeking to explore export/commercial opportunities in Indonesia".
Indonesia is the most populous country in ASEAN with a population some 260 million strong and world's fourth-largest consumer market in terms of population size said Juris Austrums. "It has been estimated nearly 88 million or 35% of Indonesia's population are middle class and this expected to reach 141 million or 53% by 2020."
"However, the high-level reports produced by the 'top of end of town' and government agencies that promote the 'rivers of gold and opportunity' to Australia's north fail to articulate the realities (for SMEs especially). Specifically the dedication required to realise these opportunities and of doing business on the ground at the grass roots level not only in Indonesia, but all the countries of Asia Pacific".
Adding his voice, Paul Tynan said "I absolutely agree that the opportunities in the economies of Asia Pacific are quite literally immense and Australian businesses must look to these economies and potential that they will provide.
"However, there is no off the shelf/instant solution for doing business in Asia Pacific – each country is incredibly different culturally and economically and needs to be considered accordingly – hence the reason for commencing Connect Malaysia in 2015 that is headed by Principal Consultant Joe Perri and now Connect Indonesia".
The priority for Juris Austrums over the coming weeks is the creation of Connect Indonesia's website and other related activities and will officially commence operating on July 1st.
PLEASE NOTE: In the meantime, for any Connect Indonesia enquiries, meeting requests, etc. Juris Austrums can be contacted direct on his mobile +61 408 949 905.
