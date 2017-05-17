News By Tag
Ascensus Sponsors 2017 SPARK National Conference
Firm Serves as Gold Sponsor and Hosts Panel at Retirement Industry Conference
The SPARK National Conference is the retirement services industry's leading event for the nation's top marketing, sales, administration, and recordkeeping professionals. Attendees include representatives from national banks, insurance companies, mutual fund complexes, investment firms, third-party administrators (TPAs), benefit consulting organizations, and financial advisory firms. This year's conference will allow attendees to network, participate in interactive sessions, and learn how current and pending legislation and regulations could affect their business.
As a gold sponsor of this year's event, Ascensus will host a broker-dealer panel discussion with retirement industry experts on Thursday, June 1. Moderator Ted Samsel, vice president of key accounts at Ascensus, and featured panelists will discuss recent regulatory developments and tools that are being used to ensure continued compliance and promote plan wellness. They will also explore what recordkeepers and TPAs can do to grow their business in today's landscape. Featured panelists include:
- Jon Anderson, director, Retirement Plan Solutions, Cetera Financial Group
- William Beardsley, senior vice president, LPL Retirement Partners
- Ed O'Connor, managing director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Ascensus will also host a continental breakfast June 1 to kick off this year's SPARK National Conference. Several members of Ascensus' leadership team will be in attendance and look forward to discussing how Ascensus continues to adapt to the evolving needs of financial advisors and clients.
"The SPARK National Conference gives our firm an opportunity to connect with our retirement industry peers to discuss where the industry is heading and how we can position our business for future growth," states Kathleen Connelly, Ascensus' executive vice president of client experience and relationship management. "We're pleased to sponsor this year's event and look forward to networking with conference attendees."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
