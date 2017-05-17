News By Tag
Children in Between: A Parenting Class Organized for Divorcing Parents
Children in Between was created by distinguished psychologist Dr. Donald Gordon and proven to work.
•Psycho-Analysis:
•Beginner's Stage Guidance: We provide a separate guidance to the parents who are about to get divorced so that they know how to disclose the matter to their children. We guide them so that they can help their children at leading a normal life even in the moments of instability.
•Advanced Stage Guidance: We see to it that after the parents are divorced, they know how to handle their children. We ensure through thorough guidance that the parents are able to provide sufficient time to their children and maintain a friendly relationship with their children so that either of them can cope up with the pains of this situation.
•Special Guidance: A special guide is also provided to those parents who have never got married. We help them to turn out to be good parents despite the fact that they have never been married.
We are a recognized and a registered company and have been catering to the citizens for years with our expertise in parenting class. Through our genuine services, we have gained the trust of many happy customers and would be glad if you want to be a part of our noble venture (http://online.divorce-
The Center for Online Divorce Education
740-594-2526
***@divorce-
