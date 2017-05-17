 
Children in Between: A Parenting Class Organized for Divorcing Parents

Children in Between was created by distinguished psychologist Dr. Donald Gordon and proven to work.
 
 
ATHENS, Ohio - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Center for Divorce Education organizes Children in Between, a special program catering to the special needs of parenting. We, the group of experienced professionals, reach out to those parents who are getting divorced recently or are already divorced. We extend our help in the segment of parenting class so that the parents can do the best for their lovely children during this crucial phase of life.

Psycho-Analysis: Our team of experts researches day in and day out to understand the mindset of the children when their parents are getting divorced. Through scientific and friendly interaction, the experts have come up with many solutions to make the impossible situations work out smoothly and see to it that the child is not affected.

Beginner's Stage Guidance: We provide a separate guidance to the parents who are about to get divorced so that they know how to disclose the matter to their children. We guide them so that they can help their children at leading a normal life even in the moments of instability.

Advanced Stage Guidance: We see to it that after the parents are divorced, they know how to handle their children. We ensure through thorough guidance that the parents are able to provide sufficient time to their children and maintain a friendly relationship with their children so that either of them can cope up with the pains of this situation.

Special Guidance: A special guide is also provided to those parents who have never got married. We help them to turn out to be good parents despite the fact that they have never been married.

We are a recognized and a registered company and have been catering to the citizens for years with our expertise in parenting class. Through our genuine services, we have gained the trust of many happy customers and would be glad if you want to be a part of our noble venture (http://online.divorce-education.com/).

Contact
The Center for Online Divorce Education
740-594-2526
***@divorce-education.com
Source:
Email:***@divorce-education.com
