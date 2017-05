Affordable Dentures and Dental Implants Are Perfect Solutions to Missing Teeth

Dentures and Dental Implants from Affordable Dental Solutions are helping residents of Easton smile brighter.

Easton, Pennsylvania, residents can reclaim their smiles with dental implants.

-- At Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) in Easton, both dentures and dental implants are available at some of the lowest prices in the region. Those with missing teeth no longer have to worry about affording the quality dental care they deserve.Dental implants in Easton start at only $2,000, a mere fraction of the price that other dental offices charge. The team of professionals at ADS will walk patients through every step of the process, from when the implant is placed to when it's restored with an abutment and crown.Affordable partial, full, and implant-retained dentures are also available in Easton. Full dentures start at only $495 per arch, while partial dentures start at only $595 per arch. Meanwhile, implant-retained dentures start at only $2,999."Whether patients are in need of implants or dentures, we have a team with the experience necessary to help them get a bright new smile," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuter, implant professional at ADS in Easton.Those who have been prolonging dental care because of cost should wait no longer. Request an appointment at ADS in Easton today: http://www.eastonimplants.com/ appointment.html About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/