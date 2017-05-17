Public Safety and Security Market Set To Reach $537.20 billion by 2024

A new market forecast report published by Inkwood Research estimates that the global Public Safety and Security Market will grow in the forecast period of 2017 through 2024.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* PublicSafety

* Homelandsecurity

* DisasterManagement Industry:

* Defense Location:

* Boston - Massachusetts - US

End

-- As economies develop, and infrastructure advances, the need for public safety and security as well as devices that help in ensuring them has also grown. With progress in technology, the common populace is currently not only under threat from criminals looming around them physically, but more so from cyber criminals. Threats can also be natural in nature.While the global security market may be segmented on a lot of heads, primarily the basis of geography, end-use services, business verticals, and solutions are the ones that are primarily quoted.Critical communication networks are anticipated to have the largest market share and emerge as the market leader during the forecast period. The need for more emergency clandestine communication and urgent transmission by public organizations is attributed to this high growth. In emergency situations, it is the flow of information, or communication, which is most critical to understand and mitigate a large amount of damage.Download full report and request free sample with TOC @North America expected to contribute the largest market share, APAC to grow fastestWhile North America region is expected to have a dominant share of the Global Public Safety and Security Market, a large number of growth opportunities are being offered by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.Major players in the Global Public Safety and Security Market include Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Thales Corporation (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (USA) among others.The Global Public Safety and Security market forecast report offers valuable insights on the market, establishes a firm rationale for the growth of this market. It elucidates upon the drivers of growth as well as potential threats. The market is viewed both region-wise as well as utility-wise to uncover significant trends.Inkwood Research specializes in syndicated & customized research reports and consulting services.Market intelligence studies with relevant fact-based research are customized across industry verticals including technology, automotive, chemicals, materials, healthcare, and energy with objective comprehension acknowledging the business environments. Our geographical analysis comprises of North & South America, CEE, CIS, Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.