News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Technologies Can Help You Reduce Food Wastage at Home
Amman, Jordan (May 2017) - Food wastage is a hot topic around the world; research has shown that the MENA region records 1.3 billion tons of food annually
Since the amount of food generated during Ramadan is significantly higher, this may result in increased wastage. In the GCC alone, around 55% of food is wasted in the UAE, Bahrain sees over 400 tons of food thrown out daily, and half of the food made in Qatar is discarded during Ramadan[2]. Other countries, such as Egypt are facing a similar situation. On average, the food waste generated during Ramadan can be up to 25% higher than regular months 2. Looking at where the real solution lies and whether individuals are ready to tackle this global problem head on with innovative technologies is the real debate.
Some of the region's social media influencers' raised the food wastage agenda initiating conversations that could start a small social movement and get their followers involved. Mthayel Al Ali and Yalda Golsharifi both voiced their concerns and realized the importance to create awareness on such a pressing issue. Nowadays, social media is used as a platform to further educate the consumer on the implications of buying produce in large quantities and over consumption. Samsung is constantly committed to introducing innovative technology to help tackle such issues. The Twin Cooling Plus Refrigerator offers solutions that prolongs the freshness of ingredients by increasing the humidity up to 70%.
Mthayel Al Ali felt strongly about the subject and commented, "I believe that small movements could have great impact which is why I decided to engage my followers on food wastage and finding ways to reduce it. After using the Samsung Twin Cooling Plus refrigerator, I noticed that food wastage has significantly reduced. The fridge has a technology that retains the humidity at a high level which keeps the ingredients fresher for a longer period of time. I am also a big fan of the flexibility and space this fridge offers; you can easily turn your freezer to a fridge to create more space to keep your foods fresh. I am extremely excited to make use of this feature during Ramadan."
Yalda Golsharifi added: "I have now become more aware of how technology can help us reduce food wastage. I am committed to educating my children on such an important matter; they are the generation of tomorrow and it is our responsibility to set a solid foundation for a better world.
The Samsung Twin Cooling Plus Refrigerator is all about offering solutions that helps reduce the amount of food wasted. The increased humidity level maintains freshness so ingredients don't lose their crunchiness and freshness. I feel it is our responsibility towards our society to find new ways to combat food wastage. Social media is such a powerful tool that can be used to raise awareness and get everyone involved. "
Social networks are increasingly gaining momentum, it is an easier route to influence millions of households when it comes to critical environmental issues. Discussions or campaigns that highlight attitudes and behavior changes on wastage and recycling are successful routes for individuals to learn from each other.
In addition to this, new technologies are emerging – and in their test phases – to help combat the problem of food wastage in the home. These include food labelling such as a stick-on leftover label that reminds consumers to eat their leftovers, which is being trialed by Sainsbury. Another example is a new tactile bump that tells consumers when perishable food has gone off, which is headed for super market trials. Other technologies include a free food sharing application called Olio and Winnow, an electrical scale that weighs industrial food wastage[3].
The question is, how ready are the people in the region to tackle food waste with technology? If individual households took food wastage into their own hands the impact would be immense, and the region would see positive effects on savings and food consumption
[1] http://www.thenational.ae/
[2] http://www.ecomena.org/
[3] https://www.theguardian.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse