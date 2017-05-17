 
News By Tag
* Global Double Barreled
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Global Double Barreled Antibodies Market Witness High Growth

"Supported by the rising global cancer epidemics and increasing demand for bi-specific antibody drugs, Global Double Barreled Antibodies Market is replenishing" says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Global Double Barreled

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The global double barreled antibodies market is experiencing a remarkable growth due to increasing cancer epidemics globally resulting in increasing demand for bi-specific or double barreled antibodies. Cancer constitutes a key challenge to development, deflating social and economic advancements throughout the world. According to American cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is one of the most common cancers in the United States, accounting for about 4% of all cancers. Similarly, the GLOBOCAN estimates of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in Europe for 2020 is around 54,074 males and 47,259 females. In such a scenario, double barreled antibodies have emerged as one of the chief revenue generator for the pharmaceutical companies working individually or in collaboration with cancer research institutes for development of double barreled antibodies. These include Amgen, Roche, Regeneron, Aptevo, AbbVie, Glenmark, OncoMed Pharma, Ligand Pharma, amongst others. The Double Barreled Antibodies market globally is expected to become much more organized and consolidated with the technological advancements and debut makers that are entering into this industry.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Sales (BLINCYTO & Removab), Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Technology, and Indication), & Global Market Forecasts 2022", market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 29.8% during 2016-2022. Rising cancer epidemics, increasing demand for bi-specific antibodies, T-cell bi-specific antibody mediated immunotherapies are some of the major factors which will administer the growth of this industry.

Research Analysis and Highlights

The report is dispersed across 80 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospects of the Global Double Barreled Antibody Industry. The report also provides a clear picture of the current status of double barreled antibodies in pipeline followed by emerging trends and developments. Additionally, the study includes all double barreled antibodies represented that are under various clinical phases of development. The report further highlights segmentation of the double barreled antibody pipeline based on clinical phase, cancer indication, and technology, as well as the individual share of each segment. At the end, with special focus on key players in Double Barreled Antibody industry, the research provides valuable information to the investors and debut makers who are looking forward to enter in this market.

Some of the salient features of the report include:

•        T-cell Bi-specific antibody mediated immunotherapy

•        Rising demand for bi-specific antibodies

•        Double Barreled Antibody Market forecasts to 2022

•        Current analysis of potential Double Barreled Antibodies in pipeline

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM907.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Double Barreled
Industry:Biotech
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share